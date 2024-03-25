Kim Kardashian Is Scarier Than Ever In American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two Trailer

Did you doubt the acting skills? Kim Kardashian ? The entrepreneur and social media star put the bad tongues to rest by taking her first steps into the fantasy series Ryan Murphywhich in April 2023 offered her the role of ruthless press secretary Siobhan Corbyn in the twelfth season of its horror (and cult) series. America’s Scary Story.

Very excited about the project, Kim Kardashian Then confessed Diversity That she was taking acting classes to prepare for her new role: “It’s really fun to get out of your comfort zone, try something new and grow. I like to challenge myself” If she had already appeared, during a cameo, in a series like Drop dead diva Or CSI: New York, Ryan Murphy He was the first man to assign him such an important role. Today, the twelfth season ofAmerica’s Scary Storytitle delicate, There’s another part, revealed in the trailer that’s as hot as it is disturbing.

© FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts reunited for America’s Scary Story

Remember: in the first part ofAmerican Horror Story: FragileThe twelfth season of the horror series, Emma Roberts portrays Anna Victoria Alcott, an aspiring actress who considers dropping out of the Oscar race after discovering she is pregnant. Kim Kardashian Strategist as best friend and oppressor as agent. For this second half of the season, the series of Ryan Murphy seems to be sliding more towards Body horror, a subgenre of horror cinema that shows onscreen violence, often gruesome or disturbing, that is done to the human body. Thus, motherhood was experienced by the character ofEmma Roberts From bone tasting at a fancy dinner in a fashionable restaurant to the appearance of a spider in the heart of a pregnant woman’s stomach becomes an excuse for all sorts of atrocities.

Thus, the trailer of the second part ofAmerican Horror Story: Fragile Indicates that the character plays Kim Kardashian He has been playing a double game since the first episode, although his true intentions have not yet been revealed. She appears alongside Cara Delevingne, in a puffy black dress, in pictures that recall the codes of the Great Assembly of Witches.