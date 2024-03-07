Kanye West: The release of his new album “Vultures 2” is imminent?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign ain’t idle! The two rappers will be in the studio finalizing “Vultures 2.”

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are on a mission! After becoming a hit thanks to their joint album, the two rappers are about to unveil Cultures 2. On the web, a video of French Montana shows them working in the studio. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kanye West: World-Class Rapper

When it comes to music, Kanye West is the consensus of the larger rap community. And for good reason: as a producer or as a singer, The Atlanta rapper got everyone to agree ! Some albums viz Graduation Or See The Throne Considered a classic of modern song. Just bright!

In recent years, the man who calls himself Ye has not been very active in the music industry. But for all that, he hasn’t left his studio! Indeed, three years after Donda, Kanye West made a comeback with it cultures, A project he shares with Ty Dolla $ign. And at least we can say that it is It was a great success with fans.

Yes, the album achieved great records. For example, he calculated 56 million streams and was the top 1 in over 109 countries. This record was held by Drake and 21 Savage her loss. Not bad!

At the same time, Kanye West moved to Paris Listening Party at the Accor Arena. Rapper during the show Invited his daughter on stage To excite the crowd with his song talk / once again.

After this trip to France, the author of Flashing lights Quickly found the studio to finalize Cultures 2. MCE TV tells you more!

French Montana caught the production of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign“The Vulture 2” pic.twitter.com/Zni7wgGF3P — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 5, 2024

Will “Vulture 2” land?

One thing’s for sure, Kanye West and Ty Dolla don’t stop $ign! Indeed, a few weeks after the publication of the first part cultures, Two American artists spend hours in the studio To complete part 2 of their joint album. As a reminder, the disc is divided into three parts and each of them includes high quality features.

For example, in cultures Part 1, we can highlight the performance of Travis Scott, Playboy Carty and Freddie Gibbs among others. That’s cool!

Now fans are waiting for only one thing: Cultures 2. And in this regard, a video has taken the web by storm in recent hours. in Images taken by famous rapper and producer French Montana, fans were able to see North West’s dad and his sidekick at work. In addition, this video can also announce to us the presence of the native of Casablanca on the project.

For connoisseurs, Kanye West was present on two tracks Mac and cheese 5, the latest album from French Montana. So this ensures that the disk is visible. Because, yes, follows cultures Should be released on March 8. However, an unpleasant surprise can happen very quickly Yes.

A little more patience, see you in a few days (finally) Find out what the second opus has in store for us. We look forward!