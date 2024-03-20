Entertainment

Kanye West pulls down his wife’s panties in public at the Cheesecake Factory

Kanye West’s partner, Bianca Sensori, is still walking the streets of Los Angeles half-naked, and this time, it’s her boyfriend’s fault.

The 29-year-old architect was once again seen scantily clad, while her boyfriend was covered from head to toe.

In a recent paparazzi photo posted on social media, she can be seen going half-naked at the Cheesecake Factory in Los Angeles with her husband Kanye West.

She wore neon green tights and a the top A beige that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

After that, Kanye “changed” his wife’s tights to reveal a bit more of her rear.

They seem happy anyway.

This sensory outfit adds to the long list of weird outfits she’s worn since appearing with Kanye West.

We are already looking forward to the next one.

