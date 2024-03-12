Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North will release an album

The “Napo Babies” family is growing with the North West.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has revealed that she is gearing up to release her debut album, titled Primary school dropout. North West announced the news Sunday evening at a listening party for Ye’s upcoming album in Phoenix, Arizona. Cultures 2.

“I’m working on an album,” she told the crowd while on stage with her father. And it is called Primary school dropout“

The album’s title pays homage to Kanye West’s acclaimed debut record, college dropout, Published two decades ago.

The rapper’s daughter is no stranger to the music industry, making her rap debut on Ye & Ty’s recently released song Dolla $igne. talksWhich has reached 30E charted on the Hot 100. This made her one of the youngest artists to appear on the chart.

On February 25, North West performed talks Live during a listening evening at the Accor Arena in Paris.

North West is the eldest of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s four children. The two stars, who were married from 2014 to 2022, are also parents to 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Sallam.

There is no release date for Primary school dropout Not yet announced.