Emma Roberts has no shame about body hair

Emma Roberts Accepts Body Hair Credit: Bang Showbiz

Emma Roberts is not “embarrassed” by her body hair.

The ‘American Horror Story’ star has periods where she embraces body hair, especially when she doesn’t need to look her best for acting projects.

Emma told InStyle: “I personally don’t think body hair is anything to be ashamed of. For me, it’s all phases. I like the feeling of not having some, and then sometimes I like the feeling of having some, so it’s just forward and backward. goes back

“Like I said, when it comes to face and brows, it’s really about how my products will look on my face and how my makeup will look on my face. And when you’re in front of the camera you have that. To be more aware of. Certainly when I’m not working, I don’t have to be as hard on myself as when I’m working, because everyone has an opinion.”

She added: “I love that I see (body hair) more on social media, because I love seeing what everyone is using and doing beauty-wise online. I love seeing different faces and different trends. is and not everyone does the same thing. thing, which I think is cool.”

The star is known for her luscious eyebrows and finds it difficult to keep up with trends around body hair.

Emma explained: “Well, it’s very funny. It’s a two-part answer about my eyebrows. One is that if you look at my first license photo, my eyebrow arch is so sharp and it’s so thin and dark that it’s my Doesn’t even look like, and I remember that’s how it looked back then. And now, I definitely go longer without plucking my eyebrows. I try to let them grow and then keep them.

“It’s so funny, because when you’re in a trend moment with eyebrows or hair, you never know you’re in a trend until you’re out of it—and then you can’t believe it. But the first thing I I remember about my eyebrows, because we all get made fun of something that sticks with us, is that I was at school and this kid told me I had eyebrows. I didn’t know what they were, and I Went home and my mom felt really bad for me. And that’s when I realized, ‘Wait, you’re going to get your eyebrows done? What do you mean?’ I was no more than 6 or 7. So yes, my eyebrows have really traveled with me.”