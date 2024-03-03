Drake Calls For Release Of Tory Lanez, Rapper Jailed For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Behind bars for the shooting of Megan thee stallion, Tori Lanez can still count on a strong ally in the person of Drake. A few days ago, the rapper, accustomed to sitting at the top of the charts, published a black and white photo of Tory Lanez on his networks with the caption “I love you”.

A message of brotherly love and support that raises questions as Tory Lanez’s guilt seems undeniable today, although he still proclaims his innocence. During his trial, his defense included placing the blame on Megan thee Stallion’s former best friend, a certain Kelsey Nicole, who he said would be the author of the shooting that injured the rapper’s leg in 2020 which – and it’s fair to say – didn’t actually catch, but which Drake did. Maybe subscribe. In any case, This support Not really different for internet users.

Aki

“Arrange for a conjugal visit or something. But I don’t understand what Drake and his crappy friend are doing together when they didn’t even like each other before shooting.” writing Internet user on X/Twitter. And from another commenter surprise : “Why is Drake posting this if Tori Lanez is guilty? Why would he risk his brand image by supporting a rapper convicted of shooting a woman? Unless he knows something we don’t. It is very strange. »

Indeed, it is strange.