When you’re a globe-trotting, world-famous actress and musician, finding balance can be difficult. For Oscar-nominated Hailee Steinfeld, wellness is a priority. “For me, it’s about staying hydrated and working out,” he says. “I feel like working out keeps me sane. Whether it was 15 minutes or an hour, I can never describe how amazing I felt, I challenged myself mentally and physically and made a conscious effort to do something for myself.”

As an ambassador for Core Hydration, Haley says she was drawn to the company because she couldn’t get enough of electrolyte- and mineral-packed water. “I love when something comes along and feels so genuine and aligned, and that’s been the case with Core from day one,” Steinfeld says. “This partnership is an incredible reminder that wellness is different for everyone — whatever works for you. It can be anything. It’s not one size fits all!”





Case in point: Steinfeld counts circuit training, Pilates and dancing among her favorite ways to release endorphins. “If that means playing some music and dancing around while you clean the kitchen, that sets the tone for the day.”

While most of her schedule is filled with work commitments, Steinfeld also manages to find time to relax. “When I come home after a long day, I just like to decompress, put the phone away, turn on some music and have my little dogs with me. They are instant stress relievers,” she says. “When it comes to wind down I think less is more. Sometimes, I like to sit in silence and reflect on the day or just give myself a chance to organize my thoughts.”

Below, Steinfeld shares the products she’s most obsessed with right now.

“I love doing my own makeup (and) usually go for natural and super-simple looks,” says Steinfeld. “Lately I’ve been loving all the makeup products Mario makes, especially his SurrealSkin foundation. It gives you the most beautiful coverage that looks like it just enhances your skin and complexion.” Steinfeld, who considers the foundation a makeup-bag essential, also likes that it’s “super breathable and perfect for long days.”

Vegan and smudge-proof, Tower 28’s mascara is always in Steinfeld’s makeup bag. “I’m obsessed with this mascara—when you find a good one, you have to run with it,” she says. “I love that it’s buildable. You can do a simple light application, or you can achieve a false lash look.”





We love a good hair tip, especially when it’s from a hair icon like Steinfeld! “I truly believe these scrunchies are essential to achieving and maintaining healthy hair,” she says. “I always have a few of these silk scrunchies in my purse, makeup bag, bathroom, etc. I won’t use anything else when I need to throw my hair up. Designed to avoid hair creases, these slip scrunchies are made from mulberry silk and come in multiple colors.

Says Steinfeld, co-founder of the brand, “Victoria shades have been very interesting to me. “I like the shape. I love how well suited they are to anything I throw at them. It can be a piece that completes the look, or it can be a statement piece of the look. I don’t leave home without them! ”

Purified by reverse osmosis, core water is also bridging with electrolytes and minerals. “It’s so good! I love this water,” says Steinfeld. “And I love nothing more than opening my fridge to a perfectly stocked core water dream.”

“I like to throw these bars in my bag for a quick protein-packed energy boost,” says Steinfeld. “This is it therefore Delicious! I am actually obsessed with them and always keep them handy. Each bar is vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free, and packed with 10 grams of plant protein.