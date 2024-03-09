Joshua shuts down Ngannou and lands a KO as spectacular as he is fast

At the end of a great evening of boxing in Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua easily defeated Francis Nagnou in the main fight of the evening. The British boxer knocked out the former UFC heavyweight champion with a powerful knockout in the second round.

After shaking Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou attacked Anthony Joshua this Friday. But for his second professional boxing fight, the former UFC world champion had a tough evening.

Much better prepared than ‘Gypsy King’ Fury a few months ago, Anthony Joshua clearly dominated his Cameroonian rival during this festive evening in Saudi Arabia. After sending him to the mat in the first round, ‘AJ’ scored a devastating knockout on Francis Ngannou in the next round.

If the Cameroonian managed to get up after going to the mat a second time, he was completely knocked out by the new momentum of Anthony Joshua.

Under the watchful eyes of stars like Brazilian Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho, Anthony Joshua showed his mastery of the noble art to defeat his ambitious rival. Not without forgetting to salute Francis Ngannou’s courage to attempt a career transition to boxing after his amazing career in MMA.

“Don’t quit boxing, you’re the next Tyson,” Anthony Joshua whispered into the Cameroonian’s ear when he finally got up. “If there’s anything you need, we’ll talk about it later.”

Joshua wants to fight Usyk or Fury for the title

Satisfied with his victory of the evening, Anthony Joshua recalled that he is still aiming for the world heavyweight title. But when he saw the “opportunity” of a very juicy fight against Francis Ngannou, the Englishman accepted without hesitation.

With this victory, ‘AJ’ sent a very clear signal to his other rivals and especially to Tyson Fury, first place this Friday, and Oleksandr Usyk. The message is clear, the winner of the two unification fights scheduled between the Ukrainian and the ‘Gypsy King’ will then face Anthony Joshua at the top.

“At heavyweight it only takes one hit, if I had taken it people would have said I should retire and I’m done,” said the Englishman after his stunning day’s victory. “But what I mean is that you should always have the ambition to go to the belt. (…) I continue to work day by day. And who knows where it will take me. As long as I’m here, I can Just trying to get out of it.”