Top 14 – Perpignan creations – Castres: Tom Ecochardt at the scrum, Willimoni Bottou in the opening

Usap can take a big step in the race to keep up with a new victory, which will be the third in a row. But the last success at Oyonnax left its mark and Franck Azema will have to do without many strong men like Tommaso Allan, Posolo Tuilagi, who is also affected, will be on the bench. Opposing them, Castres will advance the hinge made up of Jeremy Fernandez and Willimoni Boutitu.

Perpignan’s Starting XV: 15. Dubois; 14. Weredamu, 13. Duguivalu, 12. Nakalevu, 11. Crosdale; 10. McIntyre, 9. Ecochard (cap.); 7. Galatiere, 8. Faasso, 6. Sobella; 5. Tanguy, 4. Van Tonder; 3. Roelofsse, 2. Ruiz, 1. Tetrashvili. substitute : 16. Montgaillard, 17. Chiosci, 18. Tuilagi, 19. Oviedo, 20. Deghmache, 21. Barrack, 22. Acebes, 23. Ceccarelli. Early XV of Castres : 15. Poplin; 14. Nakosi, 13. Seguret, 12. Goodhue, 11. Huleu; 10. Botitu, 9. Fernandez; 7. Delaporte, 8. Papalii, 6. Babilot (Capt.); 5. Staniforth, 4. Marawat; 3. Thomas, 2. Colonna, 1.Walker. \ud83d\uddd2\ufe0f??? ?? ?????????

With Bank Popular Occitane! Find out the 2️⃣3️⃣ Olympians who will defend our colors tomorrow against USAP at 5:00pm! \ud83d\udd35\u26aa\ufe0f ???? ????????? !\u2694\ufe0f#USAPCO #TeamCO pic.twitter.com/gSEYwNefpn — Castres Olympic (@CastresRugby) March 29, 2024 substitute : 16. Zarantonello, 17. Tichit, 18. Nakarwa, 19. Vanwerberghe, 20. Arata, 21. Dupont, 22. Raisuke, 23. Chilacava.

