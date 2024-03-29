Sports

Top 14 – Perpignan creations – Castres: Tom Ecochardt at the scrum, Willimoni Bottou in the opening

Usap can take a big step in the race to keep up with a new victory, which will be the third in a row. But the last success at Oyonnax left its mark and Franck Azema will have to do without many strong men like Tommaso Allan, Posolo Tuilagi, who is also affected, will be on the bench. Opposing them, Castres will advance the hinge made up of Jeremy Fernandez and Willimoni Boutitu.

Perpignan’s Starting XV: 15. Dubois; 14. Weredamu, 13. Duguivalu, 12. Nakalevu, 11. Crosdale; 10. McIntyre, 9. Ecochard (cap.); 7. Galatiere, 8. Faasso, 6. Sobella; 5. Tanguy, 4. Van Tonder; 3. Roelofsse, 2. Ruiz, 1. Tetrashvili.

substitute : 16. Montgaillard, 17. Chiosci, 18. Tuilagi, 19. Oviedo, 20. Deghmache, 21. Barrack, 22. Acebes, 23. Ceccarelli.

Early XV of Castres : 15. Poplin; 14. Nakosi, 13. Seguret, 12. Goodhue, 11. Huleu; 10. Botitu, 9. Fernandez; 7. Delaporte, 8. Papalii, 6. Babilot (Capt.); 5. Staniforth, 4. Marawat; 3. Thomas, 2. Colonna, 1.Walker.

substitute : 16. Zarantonello, 17. Tichit, 18. Nakarwa, 19. Vanwerberghe, 20. Arata, 21. Dupont, 22. Raisuke, 23. Chilacava.

