Megan Fox no longer knows which breasts to devote herself to… Adeline Blondieu and Benedict Delmas find each other…

March 21, 2024

Lenny Kravitz praises his future stepson Channing Tatum’s ‘depth of soul’

Lenny Kravitz is happy with the choice of his daughter Zoe, who, at the age of 35, is preparing to marry Channing Tatum. According to the rocker, his future son-in-law is “a great guy.”

“We got along great,” added Lenny Kravitz, which didn’t stop the actor from lightly poking fun at his singer step-dad, who, 59, didn’t hesitate to show off the results of his gym membership.

But with nothing to do, Lenny Kravitz entrusts his stepson. “We also have our own relationship. We hang out and talk. He is a human being with a lot of heart. He was brought up well. He has manners and class,” she said of her 43-year-old future son-in-law at Sherri Shepherd’s microphone. He also promised he would give a traditional speech at the wedding.

Megan Fox is considering a third breast augmentation

Megan Fox said in a podcast Call her dad That she is going to get her breasts done for the third time. The first when she was 21 or 22, the second “after (her) children were breastfed”. The 37-year-old actress welcomed 11-year-old Noah Shannon, 10-year-old Bodhi Ransom and seven-year-old Journey River with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Not satisfied with these procedures, she asked to play the pool table a third time. "It is a very traumatic experience for me. I said to myself: 'I better wake up with breasts as big as I have,'" revealed the woman, who nevertheless admits to not reacting well to anesthesia and dreading the operation.