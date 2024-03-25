Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld Look Look In Gender Reveal Video Cameo

Josh Allen And Hailee SteinfeldNo’s romance starts to feel really serious… as the two couldn’t look more in love during a cameo.

The video was posted on TikTok on Sunday… and in it, several family members and friends — including Allen and Steinfeld — appeared on screen to guess the gender of Allen’s sister’s unborn baby.

After introducing themselves, Allen and Steinfeld both predicted it would be a boy — but check out the footage, the two looked very smitten with each other.

Josh appears to have a hand on her lower back — and at one point during their brief appearance, Hailey stumbles and ties herself to the NFL star’s core. Both also had big smiles throughout.

The couple has been pretty inseparable lately — they’ve been spotted out and about around the Los Angeles area several times this offseason … and they’ve also been looking lovey-dovey in the process. His trip to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

In fact, they’ve gotten pretty tight — Allen’s Bills teammates, Dion DawkinsAnnounced in early March The quarterback is “in love.”