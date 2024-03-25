Entertainment

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld Look Look In Gender Reveal Video Cameo

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 43 1 minute read

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld

Looking like lovebirds…

In a cute gender reveal video cameo

3/25/2024 2:20 PM PT

Josh Allen And Hailee SteinfeldNo’s romance starts to feel really serious… as the two couldn’t look more in love during a cameo.

The video was posted on TikTok on Sunday… and in it, several family members and friends — including Allen and Steinfeld — appeared on screen to guess the gender of Allen’s sister’s unborn baby.

After introducing themselves, Allen and Steinfeld both predicted it would be a boy — but check out the footage, the two looked very smitten with each other.

Josh appears to have a hand on her lower back — and at one point during their brief appearance, Hailey stumbles and ties herself to the NFL star’s core. Both also had big smiles throughout.

The couple has been pretty inseparable lately — they’ve been spotted out and about around the Los Angeles area several times this offseason … and they’ve also been looking lovey-dovey in the process. His trip to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Above and Adams

In fact, they’ve gotten pretty tight — Allen’s Bills teammates, Dion DawkinsAnnounced in early March The quarterback is “in love.”

The two have only been dating for a year now … but it’s definitely starting to look like this could go the distance.




© 2024 EHM Productions, inc.
All rights reserved by us.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

‘Star Wars is a religion for the masses’: JJ Abrams’ blunt warning to Daisy Ridley – Actus Cine

3 weeks ago

The dark side of Hollywood’s good student

February 9, 2024

‘Avatar’ star Zoe Saldana buys lavish Montecito mansion for $17.5M

January 12, 2024

Saumur. Meeting: Adele Debias makes scrolls in her Saumur workshop

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button