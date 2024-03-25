What if the franchise shifted to Supernatural? An actor answers!

The last few months have not been easy for the Scream franchise: there was the firing of Melissa Barrera, the departure of Jenna Ortega… then the return of Neve Campbell! It’s been just over a week since the latter announced she’s reprising her role as Sidney Prescott. In Scream 7.

For the moment, we don’t know what will happen in this seventh opus. But some wonder if Scream will ever take a supernatural turn to its story. Asked about the topic by Comicbook.com, Skeet Ulrich, One of the iconic actors of the saga gave his opinion.

That’s a very bad idea…

What if there were Ghost in Scream? What if Stuart Machar and Billy Loomis came back from the dead to sow death again? As reported by Screen Rant, Skeet Ulrich, who plays Billy Loomis, made it clear that he Very bad idea. The actor believes that adding supernatural elements will completely distort the franchise. Indeed, according to him the strength of Scream is that each story is anchored in reality. Changing it would upset everything, including the fans.

“(…) I think what interests (the fans) is that (the killer) could be their neighbor. (…) I think if you go beyond what’s possible and plausible in most people’s minds, you lose that target audience, so I don’t know that that’s necessarily a direction in which (producers) can get away with it. . They can get away with a lot of things, but I don’t know about this one. »

The return of Scream 7 and Neve Campbell

While waiting to learn more about Scream 7, fans can console themselves with the departures of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. The return of Neve Campbell. She also announced the good news on Instagram by announcing the return of Kevin Williamson as screenwriter and director!

As a reminder, it was Williamson who wrote the scripts for Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997) and Scream 4 (2011). All three are considered the best installments of the franchise. The fact that he is writing and directing the seventh film promises a return to basics. Sidney Prescott Vs. Ghostface. Who will hide behind the scary mask this time? Can’t wait for Scream 7 to find out!