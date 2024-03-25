Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump for bragging about his golf results

Samuel Coram/Getty Images via AFP Samuel Coram/Getty Images via AFP Joe Biden, on his way to the White House here in Washington, March 24, 2024.

UNITED STATES – Clearly, there is no shortage of punchlines between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the American presidential campaign. The latest episode? A very ironic one “Congratulations, Donald. What a feat » It was dropped by the current tenant of the White House at a club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In a message published on Trust Social, the Republican praised himself by writing: “ It is a great honor to be at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach (…) this evening to receive the Championship Trophy and the Senior Championship Trophy. I won both! »Do not hesitate to mention “difficulty” of the journey to get there.

This “exploitation” of the billionaire did not fail to provoke some ironic comments on social networks, with one internet user even wondering if North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un would have dared to send such a message. South West.

“Don’t Break”

These days, Joe Biden seems to be regaining momentum in the presidential campaign against an opponent who has never been stingy with acid remarks against him. Faced with the current financial concerns of Donald Trump, who has been beset by prosecutions and has been criminally indicted four times, the Democrat’s campaign team hastened “Don’t Break” In an email about the billionaire, himself a big fan of cruel nicknames.

At the risk of damaging the image of a successful businessman he has built up, Donald Trump said last week that he was unable to provide the New York justice system with guarantees that he would pay a $454 million fine for financial fraud within his real estate. Estate Empire.

Joe Biden, whom his rivals vaguely paint as an aging failure, had a reason for revenge, and he did not deprive himself of it last Wednesday during a meeting with donors in Texas. “The other day, a scruffy-looking guy came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, I need your help. I’m in debt. I’m on my knees.’ And I had to tell him, ‘Donald, there’s nothing I can do for you.’ he joked.

