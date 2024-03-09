Fake doctor treats 30 adults and one child: his fake diploma revealed at the end of his first day of work

On March 4, 2024, a 27-year-old woman was arrested while she was caring for about thirty people at a hospital while posing as a doctor. In fact, this Brazilian woman bought a fake diploma for $8.

“Does it tickle, or does it itch?” In Brazil, the girl was the true incarnation of Doctor Nock. She posed as a doctor so she could work at the hospital before being arrested at the end of her first day, reports New York Post.

About thirty patients were treated

The 27-year-old had to look after 30 adults and one child on her first day of employment.

But at the end of the day, some medical professionals at the hospital expressed doubts about the qualifications of the fake doctor and checked the registration number mentioned on his diploma.

They quickly realized that this number did not exist. And for reasonable cause the young woman procured for the amount of false medical practice certificate 8 dollars on the website. Cope with it “colleagues” Before the police arrived, she admitted the facts.

Illegal practice of medicine

To investigators, the young scammer explained that she was a speech therapist, but only earned $802 a month, which is why she wanted another job. Police are yet to confirm that this was indeed his original occupation.

She was arrested for that “Illegal exercise of business, ideological forgery, use of false documents, threat of death and attempted embezzlement”Note to our colleagues across the Atlantic.