Re-elected, Putin vows his country “will not be intimidated”
China has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his presidential victory
China congratulated Vladimir Putin on Monday, a day after his victory in Russia’s presidential election, saying it was confident that relations between the two countries would “continue to progress” in the coming years.
“China expresses its congratulations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters.
“We are confident that under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations will continue to move forward.”
What a victory for Vladimir Putin?
Even on the second day of the election, many questions remain unanswered. After being re-elected with the highest score ever, Vladimir Putin has shown his determination.
However, these last three days are the scene of the differences that can exist in Russian society, especially the images of the fire of this polling station, or the supporters of Alexei Navalny who gathered at different polling stations at midday on Sunday.
In a surprising sight, on Sunday evening, BFMTV reporters noted that Red Square in Moscow was empty and completely locked.
“To be honest, it surprises me because the authorities have planned everything for this election. They really insisted that we go and vote, so it’s strange that it’s so empty,” a Muscovite tells us.
“It will end with coffins at Orly”: Duma vice-president warns French
A guest on BFMTV on Sunday evening, Pyotr Tolstoy, vice president of the Russian lower house Duma and close to Vladimir Putin, warned France against sending French troops to Ukraine.
“When they go in a tricolor-covered coffin, I don’t think the French will be happy,” he warns.
According to him, the Russian army has already “burned French tanks during the Ukrainian offensive disaster this summer.” “You felt that you were losing this war, that you were in a panic and without solutions,” he asserted, asserting that his wish was for Russia to “go to the Polish border.”
And Pyotr Tolstoy warned again: “It will end with coffins at Orly and it will not be Macron who will greet them at the airport there.”
Putin has warned France about the conflict in Ukraine
Shortly after announcing his re-election, Vladimir Putin spoke of the war in Ukraine during a long speech. “NATO troops are present in Ukraine, we know that, we hear French and English being spoken there,” he said.
“I think everything is possible in the modern world. But I have already said it, and it is clear to everyone that this conflict between Russia and NATO will be a step towards a third war on a large scale. It does not seem that anyone is interested in it, ” he says.
And Vladimir Putin sent a message to France:
“I want France not to play this role that only exacerbates the conflict, but to do something to find peaceful solutions. France can play this role, but all is not lost yet.”
Ten years after its annexation, Crimea has become a showpiece for Putin’s Russia
Ten years ago today, on March 18, 2014, Vladimir Putin signed a decree formalizing Russia’s annexation of Crimea, in retaliation for Pro-European Maidan Revolution.
Did the war against Ukraine constitute the first act, however, without violence, or almost. Since February 27, mysterious armed men have been seen around strategic locations and political institutions in Crimea.
Wearing no insignia on their uniforms, these “little green men” take control of Simferopol International Airport and the Crimean Parliament.
Vladimir Putin called the death of Alexei Navalny a “tragic event”.
A few hours after his declared victory, during a speech, Vladimir Putin talked about the death of his opponent Alexei Navalny.
“As for Mr. Navalny, he died. Yes, he died, it’s always a sad event, but we have other cases where people have died in prison,” Vladimir Putin said in a speech broadcast on public television.
Westerners react to Vladimir Putin’s re-election
Minutes after the announcement of the first estimate, the first leader to react, Volodymyr Zelensky, criticized Russian president ‘drunk on power’ who ‘does everything to rule forever’.
The Ukrainian president also condemned the election as “without any legitimacy”.
Ukraine’s neighbor, Poland, pointed to the “context of serious repression” in which the vote took place, pointing to an election that was not “legitimate, free and fair”.
Vladimir Putin was surprisingly re-elected as the head of Russia
Hello, welcome to this live dedicated to the unsurprising re-election of Vladimir Putin as President of the Russian Federation.
The Kremlin master, who has been in power for almost a quarter of a century, won more than 87% of the vote after 98% of polling stations were counted, according to the official Russian agency RIA Novosti. This is his best result, following a vote in which the opposition was excluded.
After the first speech held on Sunday evening, Vladimir Putin may speak again this Monday, March 18, 2024.