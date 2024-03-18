Re-elected, Putin vows his country “will not be intimidated”

7:34

Even on the second day of the election, many questions remain unanswered. After being re-elected with the highest score ever, Vladimir Putin has shown his determination.

However, these last three days are the scene of the differences that can exist in Russian society, especially the images of the fire of this polling station, or the supporters of Alexei Navalny who gathered at different polling stations at midday on Sunday.

In a surprising sight, on Sunday evening, BFMTV reporters noted that Red Square in Moscow was empty and completely locked.

Being a reporter in Putin’s Russia

“To be honest, it surprises me because the authorities have planned everything for this election. They really insisted that we go and vote, so it’s strange that it’s so empty,” a Muscovite tells us.