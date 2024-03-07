Jessica Chastain did not talk to her colleagues on the set of her latest film

Denis Villeneuve says Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s real-life friendship was a big help during the filming of “Dune 2.”

The 56-year-old director reunited his cast to shoot the second part of the film and revealed that they grew close during the filming of “Dune” and the subsequent promotional tour – and that it helped them film the sequel because they were “intimate”. Don’t be afraid to see the scenery.

The filmmaker told Deadline.com: “When we did the first part, I remember very quickly, the chemistry between the two actors was born. And during the promotional tour for the first part, they became true friends. And that , of course, helped me a lot because the entire film is based on their love story.”

Timothy plays Paul Atreides and Zendaya his partner Chani, and Villeneuve is convinced that their close relationship in real life has helped them on screen.

He added: “The whole structure of the film is their love story. And through their relationship, we see all the drama and all the tension. This intimacy, this friendship, this strong friendship between Timothy and Zendaya helped me. Because they did more intimate scenes. There was no fear. So it was very easy for me to work with him. I don’t know if I was surprised (by the result), but I would say I was moved on a lot of the scenes. The occasions.”