Dramatic turn between divorce! Brad Pitt makes radical choices about his children with Angelina Jolie

AFP

Western countries condemned Moscow’s veto of monitoring sanctions against Pyongyang

The European Union, along with its Western allies, on Friday condemned the dismantling of the UN sanctions monitoring system against North Korea and its nuclear program, imposed by Russia a day earlier, and an attempt to cover up arms transfers between the two countries. The Russian veto is "an attempt to cover up illegal arms transfers between North Korea and Russia," the EU said. "This would have serious consequences on the ability to implement Security Council resolutions and respond to destabilizing actions by Pyongyang" and "undermine the global non-proliferation architecture," she warned. North Korea has been subject to UN Security Council sanctions since 2006. Coupled with its nuclear program, it strengthened several times in 2016 and 2017. But since 2019, Russia and China, particularly highlighting the humanitarian situation of the North Korean population, have been demanding relief from these sanctions, which have no end date. Failing in them. In the case, the Russians have targeted the Committee of Experts responsible for monitoring the application of these measures, a committee whose reports refer to Thus Russia on Thursday vetoed a draft resolution extending the committee's mandate for a year. The text received 13 votes in favor, with China abstaining. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia justified the veto, saying that the committee no longer had any reason to exist, "focusing on questions of no interest in the scale of the problems facing the peninsula." He instead proposed to the Council a reassessment of the sanctions regime, which China is a proposal supported by "For many years, international sanctions have not helped to improve the security situation in the region. On the contrary, in the absence of mechanisms to improve and ease these sanctions, this instrument is a major obstacle to strengthening trust and maintaining political dialogue," the Russian ministry said on Friday. ", said the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.- "Confession of guilt" – Department The American government, for its part, accused Russia of "(slanderously) undermining peace and security in the world, all this to promote defective exchanges. Moscow has "sealed with Pyongyang, especially on weapons." The veto is not a sign of concern for the North Korean population or the effectiveness of sanctions. This is about giving Russia the freedom to violate sanctions in search of weapons to use against Ukraine," denounced Barbara Woodward, the British ambassador to the UN. "There can be no justification for the disappearance of the guardians of the sanctions regime", added the South. Korean Ambassador Junkook Hwang. " It's like destroying surveillance cameras to prevent being caught red-handed." This veto "is actually an admission of guilt. Moscow no longer hides its military cooperation with North Korea (…) as well as the use of North Korean weapons in the war against Ukraine," commented Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "Russia has now used its veto to end two expert committees, due to the development of its military ties with these governments", a joint statement also condemned the United States, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Last August, Russia already had a blocked a resolution that would have been extended. The order of experts delivered damning findings for the junta in Mali and its "foreign security partners." In its last report in early March, the committee's experts asserted that North Korea "continues to violate Security Council sanctions." ", particularly through its development of a nuclear program, launch of ballistic missiles, violation of maritime embargoes and restrictions on oil imports. The committee claims to have launched an investigation into "reports" of exports of "conventional weapons and warfare" by North Korea in violation of sanctions. have done, especially to Russia.