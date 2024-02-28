Jessica Chastain did not speak to her colleagues on the set of her latest film

Jessica Chastain – Avalon – Oscars – March 2023

Jessica Chastain didn’t talk to her co-stars on the set of ‘Memory’.

The 46-year-old actress revealed she was “hiding” from her costars – including Peter Sarsgaard – while filming her latest film.

Jessica took a methodical approach to bringing out her character’s emotions, telling Sky News: “Peter and I didn’t really talk to each other on set. We’d say hello, but I was hiding from everything. Then. We got to know each other as characters. , identified chronologically. So every time we came on set and we talked, I looked at him, not knowing how he felt about me, not knowing if he liked me, not knowing that The sound of my voice offended him. These normal things that we think about someone else, I experienced it as Sylvia because I allowed myself not to be chosen. Sometimes it feels like when the camera isn’t rolling to make a person. You have to fascinate someone while doing it. You like it. And I was willing to admit that I didn’t like figuring out how the characters would interact.”

Jessica took a similar approach to Brooke Timber, who played her on-screen daughter.

The Hollywood star shared: “I hung out with her, I had lunch with her, but at the same time I kept her a little bit away because Sylvia would have done that. And I allowed her to create a little mystery and tension between us. “