“So beautiful”: Salma Hayek celebrates daughter-in-law Mathilde Pinault’s 23rd birthday

her “Ray of Sun”. Salma Hayek Crazy in love Francois-Henri PinaultHer husband since February 14, 2009. The Mexican actress is also very close MathildeDaughter of a 61-year-old French businessman.

Salma Hayek’s son-in-law celebrated it recently 23 years And the actress wanted to pay tribute to him on her Instagram account. “Happy Birthday Tildy Tildy Tildy, we love you and are proud of the woman you have become”, she wrote on the social network. We can see the two women Selfie The turquoise was carried on a yacht engulfed in water. “very beautiful”, “I thought it was Penelope (Cruz, editor’s note)Birthday wishes for your daughter-in-law, “Adorable”, “She’s outstanding”Internet users wrote in the comments.

Mathilde Pinaultwho is an accomplished rider, has already spoken about his relationship with her Salma Hayek in the past. “She has a flame that soothes me. It helps me in my daily life. She teaches me to have a sense of priorities.”she declared Paris Match France In 2022. “I have already been on a film shoot with her. I was able to observe how she manages her schedule, how she learns her lines at night. She guides me in a very practical way to tackle difficulty after difficulty. is”she added.