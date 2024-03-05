“He Was Really Up For It”: Austin Butler Revamps A Strange Scene In Dune 2! – Cinema News

Austin Butler really got into the role of Fayed-Routha in “Dune: Part Two.” To the point of improvising a scene!



A true rising star in Hollywood, Austin Butler has been starring in several projects this year between the Masters of the Air series and Jeff Nichols’ upcoming film, titled The Bikeriders. But right now, the American actor is buzzing with his performance in Dune: Part Two.

The first part of the major SF saga started by former Elvis interpreter Denis Villeneuve has joined the cast of the sequel to Dune, which adapts one of Frank Herbert’s favorite literary works.

What character does Austin Butler play in Dune 2?

Austin Butler has joined the cast of Dune: Part II to play an important character, namely an antagonist who is as impressive as he is terrifying. He plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonen, the brother of Count Glosu Rabban (Dave Bautista) and the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonen (Stellan Skarsgård).

He’s introduced in a big scene: in a black-and-white sequence, we find Fayed in an arena on Giddy Prime where he battles three opponents in epic and brutal fashion, under the watchful eye of his uncle, glad to see that a worthy successor is emerging.

Austin Butler improvised this weird scene in Dune 2!

And it is with her uncle, Baron Vladimir Harkonen, that Feyd-Rautha has a strange relationship. The sullen warrior who was chosen as heir to House Harkonnen, much to Rabban’s dismay, very humorously shows his “dedication” to his uncle.



In a scene from Dune: Part II, Vladimir Harkonen kisses Feyd-Rautha to congratulate him on his fight and to confirm his nephew’s position as successor.

And the latter will return his kiss by kissing him on the mouth, a way for him to accept his fate but also to gain the upper hand over his predecessor, whose throne he is trying to steal.

You should know that this sequence was completely improvised! Austin Butler disclosed this information during an interview Access HollywoodExplaining that it was Stellan Skarsgård “Ready for any idea really” : “That’s the best. In the end, it’s always about trying to surprise your partner.”

The Dune Movie: Part Two Currently in cinemas.