Rihanna again victim of body shaming: Furious, her fans come to her defense

Rihanna This Friday March 1st was back on stage. Also A private concert, the wedding of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son, did not go as planned. Indeed, if the singer’s fans were particularly excited at the thought of seeing their idol take the microphone again, his physical appearance has attracted much criticism on social networks.

After receiving Beyoncé at a private concert, the Indian billionaire called on Rihanna’s talents this time. For this 90-minute performance, the 36-year-old young mother chose Long green dress Paired with pink leggings. Accessorize the look with sparkling jewellery.

Rihanna gets support from her fans

But despite her remarkable looks, the international star was heavily criticized for her performance and was on the mark Sexist and grossophobic comments on the web. “This is a normal performance”, “She’s getting fatter! Nobody wants this Rihanna”, “Is she pregnant again?” » Or “It’s just the bare minimum.”We can read at X.

Fortunately, no interpreters Don’t turn off the music Can count on the support of his fans. Some internet users did not hesitate to come to her defense. “Hasn’t she had a baby lately?” Give that woman a break,” “Two Babies in a Row.” It takes time for your body to bounce back. She was never a great dancer.”, “She gave birth less than a year ago and she is not so young anymore. Rihanna is in her thirties, almost 40, her body and energy are different, Anyone with common sense should know this! »Internet users, angry comments.

Rihanna has already drawn criticism for her post-pregnancy weight gain

If after 7 months this new wave of hate comes Birth of his second sonRiot Rose Mayers, This isn’t the first time Rihanna has been a victim of body shaming.

In May 2022, after giving birth to her first child, the Barbadian artist received numerous inappropriate comments about her weight: “Why doesn’t she take care of herself anymore? “, “Rihanna doesn’t seem to be in a rush to lose weight » Or “Rihanna will get fat A new trend? “

