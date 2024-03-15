Fragile Part 2 poster reveals the return of Emma Roberts, teasing a demonic battle

summary year

Season 3 will return to FX on April 3, wrapping up the story based on the novel

The ensemble cast also includes Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Denise O'Hare.









America’s Scary Story season 12, fragile, is teasing its return with a creepy new poster. The latest season of the anthology show, Part 1 premiered in 2023, is based on the novel fragile state By Daniel Valentine. It stars Emma Roberts as actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who fears her pregnancy is being sabotaged by sinister forces. The season’s cast also includes Matt Zuccry, Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jay Rodriguez, Denise O’Hare, Cara Delevingne, Julie White and Maz Ali.

To Bloody disgustingFX has shared a brand new poster for the American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2. Check it out below:





picture Pregnant Emma Roberts shows up looking terrified When she tries to keep the door closed. On the other side are dark, demonic entities that are trying to infiltrate her inner sanctum and make her character’s pregnancy even more harrowing than it already is.





Can Fragile Part 2 stick the landing?

Marketing materials for America’s Scary Story Seasons are abstract, usually avoiding revealing plot details of the seasons they are promoting. Therefore it cannot be assumed that this poster directly reflects the content of fragile Part 2. However, the image possibility Anna presents a literal interpretation of headspace As a summary of the season. She has everything to lose and everything to gain from the satanic forces that have entered her life, which may explain why the door isn’t completely closed, as she may be somewhat tempted by what her potential future has in store.





It remains to be seen if the second half of the season provides a satisfying ending to her story. fragile was It is not necessary to intend to split in half, as its production was halted amid the 2023 writers and actors strike, during which both unions fought for fair pay. However, on Rotten Tomatoes, the first half of the season scored 77% with an audience score of 71%, so if Part 2 follows the same lines as Part 1, it can generally be considered a success.

A long break in between America’s Scary Story However, the season could potentially prevent it from drawing a large audience. This is the show’s longest hiatus in the middle of a season, including the intentionally split season 10. Double feature, which only waited a week between storylines. On the other hand, a break may allow the audience to buy time by binging on Part 1, which may ultimately backfire.



Part 2 premieres April 3 on FX.

Source: Bloody Disgusting