Cancer: Florent Pagni, Angelina Jolie, Mathieu Lartot, Kate Middleton… these celebrities who revealed their fight against the disease

Many personalities have chosen to share their battle against the disease and use their notoriety to raise awareness or spread a positive message.

Florent Pagni

In early 2022, Florent Pagny announced that he was suffering from lung cancer at the age of 60. After almost two years of struggle and countless revisions, he appeared on TF1 news to give reassuring news. “It’s not because it didn’t happen that everything is falling apart (…) I think it’s easier to talk about it, take responsibility and even dramatize it,” he believes. “There are a lot of people who are directly or indirectly concerned, saying it gives relief,” he continues.

Matthew Lartot

In April 2023, Mathieu Lartot announced that he would have to undergo an amputation due to a recurrence of knee cancer. On social networks, he tries to create awareness among people about screening. “With more than 433,000 new cases and 157,000 deaths each year, cancer is the leading cause of death in our country. Getting screened increases your chances of beating the disease and enjoying life!” He writes. The sports journalist regularly shared his battle against illness to return to the air in time for the Rugby World Cup.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie became a figure in the fight against cancer in 2013 by choosing to have a preventive double mastectomy and then a hysterectomy. The actress and director, whose mother, grandmother and aunt died of cancer, carries a faulty gene (BRCA1) that increases her risk of developing the disease.

Michelle Symes

“We are afraid of diagnosis, we are afraid of death. France has a total cure rate of 60% for cancer. We must stop being afraid of cancer,” declared Doctor Michel Symes, adding that he wanted to talk about his cancer. Trigger “Discussions Around Screening.”

Virgilia Hess

“These are light-filled messages that I want to convey, because I am determined to defeat this cancer,” said weather presenter Virgilia Hess, who was diagnosed with her cancer while pregnant.

Caroline Receiver

The impressive Caroline Receiver announced she had breast cancer last summer. “Know that I’m fine, she wrote to her more than 5 million subscribers on Instagram. My treatment is already programmed into my head and my body.”

Marcia Cross

“No one wants to be a spokesperson for rectal cancer. But if we don’t talk about it, people will die.” Confident of wanting to break the taboo, American actress Marcia Cross, known for her roles in Desperate Housewives And Melrose PlaceIn March 2023, she was diagnosed with rectal cancer.

Kate Middleton and Charles III

The British royal family finds itself in an unprecedented situation where two of its most important members, King Charles III and the future Queen, Kate Middleton, must fight cancer. The princess said she was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy”. This treatment is usually given after surgery to reduce the risk of the cancer returning and spreading through the body through the spread of cancer cells in the blood. But like Charles, Kate did not specify the nature of her cancer.