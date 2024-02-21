Its release date is close to 2024 along with GTA 6

GTA 6 is coming and Sony knows it very well. According to some analysts, the Japanese firm is actually planning to release the PS5 Pro by the end of 2024, anticipating the release of the most anticipated game of the decade. On the other hand, the price of the standard PS5 will not drop.

PS5 Pro (Concept Generate)

Faced with ever-increasing competition and an ever-evolving market, Sony is looking to regain the initiative by announcing its PlayStation 5 Pro version for this year. The decision comes after a downward revision of its sales targets for its flagship console, from 25 million to 21 million units for the fiscal year ending March 2023. This strategic maneuver is intended not only to revive interest for the PS5, but also to prepare it. Grounds for the release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI in 2025.

PS5 Pro: Analysts agree it will be released before the end of the year

The context is clear: after three years on the market, the PlayStation 5 is looking for a second wind. Sony, aware of the life cycle of its consoles, seems to want to repeat the winning strategy of the PS4 by offering an improved version of the PS5.

Analysts, including Kantan Games CEO Serkan Toto, agree that the video game industry expects This new version in the second half of 2024Expect a positive impact on the entire sector.

Sony, on the other hand, faces a bigger challenge: its gaming division’s profit margins are at their lowest level in a decade. In this regard, the company highlights the importance of optimizing sales while balancing profits (see: PS6 and the new Xbox: more expensive or less efficient, why they take a disappointing risk). This approach could mean that, even with the launch of the PS5 Pro, Sony will not be able to reduce the price of the current PS5Thus breaking with tradition.

PS5 Pro (Concept)

The stakes are high. While the arrival of the PS5 Pro may not reduce the price of the current model, Sony is looking for ways to boost sales without compromising its margins. Omdia analyst George Jijiashvili raises the possibility of Sony launching the PS5 Pro while observing Decline in hardware sales A plausible scenario given current trends, year-on-year.

It remains to be seen how the market will react to this new offering and whether it will succeed in injecting a new dynamic into PlayStation 5 sales. The PS5 Pro is currently rumored to be released in November 2024, with a muscular tech sheet.

Source: CNBC