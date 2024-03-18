Epic Games (Fortnite) relies on EU to force Apple to bend

The legal battle Epic Games is waging against Apple is moving to Europe. The Fortnite publisher, in fact, asked the European Union on Wednesday to quickly implement its new key regulation on digital platforms (DMA), which comes into full force this Thursday.

This text of the law, which intends to control the monopolistic power of the big platforms, is aimed at the “gatekeepers” (Gafam (Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook, Instagram))) and Microsoft, as well as the Chinese ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and Chinese ByteDance, publisher of TikTok) appointed by the European Commission.

Target groups must now report any takeover operation to Brussels, regardless of its size. Above all, they must guarantee access to their competitors’ services, instead of imposing their own solutions by default: Internet browsers, mapping services, application stores… In addition, WhatsApp and Messenger instant messaging must be made interoperable with competing services that request it. .

Entry into force of the Digital Markets Act (DMA): Does Gaffam show bad faith… harming users?

Because, until then, his position allowed him to favor his own petitions by highlighting them on his platform.

A long-term conflict

And if DMA requires technology giants to authorize alternative stores, Epic claims its first attempt to introduce its own stores on the iPhone was rejected. Because, for years, Epic has been hitting the courts and contacting the authorities to force Apple and Google to open application download stores for their mobile operating systems, iOS and Android (installed on most smartphones). their options.

” We see Apple’s decision to stop competing with them as a blatant attempt to bring their main competitor to its knees. “, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney revealed to the press on Wednesday.

In their long-running battle against the Apple brand, Epic’s bosses are therefore relying on European legislation that requires tech giants to open up their platforms to competition. Video game developers also want them to stop charging large commissions on purchases made by users (bonuses, game options, etc.).

Effective implementation of this law will give rise to fierce battles

Especially since, on March 2, Apple closed Epic’s developer account, which is required to launch the store on its devices. After Epic’s boss compared the brand’s attitude to Apple’s “sThe feudal lords installed the skulls of their former enemies on their forts “According to” offend others ” to talk.

But, for its part, Apple responded that “ Epic’s clear breach of its contractual obligations to Apple has led the court to determine that Apple has the right to terminate (Epic’s business) at any time and in Apple’s sole discretion. », according to the words of the firm’s spokesperson in an email sent to AFP.

The EU is waiting “Behavior Modification”

Earlier in the week, the American group was sanctioned, for the first time, for competition violations. On March 4, the European Commission, in fact, imposed a penalty of “ More than 1.8 billion euros “for” Abuse of dominant position On the online music market. Brussels accuses the Californian giant of “ Sanctions imposed » Penalizing alternative music streaming services in favor of its own Apple Music app. Calculated amount “ Required to be proportionate and disruptive to Apple’s global revenue », suggested the European executive.

DSA, Brussels’ weapon to impose its law on internet giants

Apple, which decided to appeal, thought the approval ” This was taken despite the Commission’s inability to uncover any credible evidence of harm to consumers » And that she “Ignores the realities of a rich, competitive and fast-growing market”A group from California responded.

(with AFP)