“It will be really damaging”, GTA 6 enters its home stretch but this fatal mistake should not be made

Rockstar developers express their fears over the latest directives given by the studio’s leaders as a crisis hangs over the GTA 6 teams.

The last straight line

We know that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI Fast approaching. Rockstar leaves behind several hints that lead us to believe in a planned release for the first quarter of 2025 or later at the latest. In this direction, The studio also asked its employees to fully return to work in the office at the end of February. A request justified by the studio’s desire to avoid leaks at all costs and ensure maximum productivity. But for some developers actively working on GTA 6, these justifications are not enough and the end of remote working could mean big problems for employees.

Fear of developers

It is from the media Aftermath that many Rockstar employees anonymously shared their fears about the end of remote work and dismissed the idea that returning to on-site presented “tangible benefits.” First of all, the leak issue alone does not justify this return to the office. “History has proven that we have leaks in any working configuration. With Red Dead Redemption 2, we had leaks when the game launched. It will never be 100% safe. People will always be motivated to leak our work because there is immense interest in the products we create” said an employee.

But beyond the leaks, or even the question of productivity which, according to him, is not even worth asking when will be “No need to stay in office to do your work“, above all the dangers that this environment can cause. “ We are afraid of losing staff or having a major negative impact on people’s health. This is a very un-parental decision. Even for people with disabilities, it’s a real problem“.

There is also a fear of not returning crunch That forces developers to express themselves today. We know that Rockstar has already pushed its employees to work intensively during the last months of Red Dead Redemption 2’s development. With GTA 6, the developers fear that the studio will revert to its old ways. “We fear going back to that (breakdown). I worked on two other projects where there was a shortage. The first was extremely difficult (…) We want to continue the progress we have made as a company to overcome this toxic culture“.

Some employees also think that returning to the office will be a way for Rockstar to clean house and let go of people who want to prioritize their health over their work, all without paying them compensation. But for these developers, it is better to work till the end with veterans of the studio who have gone through such final stages of development rather than bringing in new faces. “Losing key people on teams would be really, really hurtful“, concludes one of them. Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for next year and we obviously hope that the developers don’t have to go through real hell to give us the most anticipated game ever.