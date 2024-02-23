Riot Games announces its fighting game League of Legends

Years after its announcement, the fighting game League of Legends is getting clearer. After constant rumors and the introduction of Project L Through Riot Games, the title finally seems to have found a name and a direction. So the studio is revealing more information about it while its release window is also being defined more and more.

First, the fighting game will be baptized 2XKO. The name refers to the Double KO that will be possible to perform in 2v2 mode in the game. Unfortunately, it is not easy to pronounce at first, so we advise you to watch the explanatory video below. What fans criticize about this name Its lack of relevance or association with the franchise From which he draws inspiration. Besides not being intuitive, it therefore makes no sense to players League of Legends Who chose the name Project L.

New images and full roadmap

During the announcement on social networks, the developers gave not only exclusive images of the gameplay, but also a detailed overview of the roadmap for the coming year. Now that it’s officially on the right track, Riot Games wants to improve the overall experience by appealing to gamers and enthusiasts.

The name is out, but what happens now? Tom’s got all the info you need on what 2024 looks like for 2XKO pic.twitter.com/OjMzR4ghJG — 2XKO (formerly Project L) (@Play2XKO) February 22, 2024

Hence it will be introduced during Evo Japan in April 2024. The studio will also host playtest stages in several regions around the world. If you are interested, you can register now to try to participate. The good thing is that nothing is set in stone. Player feedback will be the basis for changes and improvements throughout development. Marketing teams can therefore fall back on the name of the game, and it wouldn’t be the first time in the world of video games.

Available from 2025

2XKO So it will spend the year 2024 behind the scenes preparing its presentation for next year. It’s in 2025 that fans can officially get their hands on the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Generally, there should be cross-play on the program from the start of the game. However, you have to be patient before discovering more. Riot Games is taking time to reveal its information to us, so we are still missing few details about the gameplay modalities or the exact release date of the game.