“It was a real massacre,” says a Gazan

“There were women, children, men who were hoping for something to eat,” this witness underlined, the day after nearly a hundred people died during the distribution of food aid in Gaza.

“It was a real carnage. It was madness, it was shooting in all directions”, on Friday March 1, a Gazan, who was not far from al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, on Thursday, when the Israeli army opened fire on a crowd gathered to distribute humanitarian aid, Franceinfo informed. According to Hamas, at least 110 people were killed.

“Some Gazans spent 24, 48 hours on the beach, in the cold, waiting for these humanitarian aid trucks to arrive”This corroborates the witness, who estimated that 20,000 to 25,000 people were present at the time of the murder. “For five months, there has been nothing to eat in the north of Gaza. There were women, children, men who were hoping for something to eat.”He sighs.

In this play two versions oppose each other. On the one hand, Hamas Claims that the Israeli army opened fire on the crowd. second, Israelis know “Limited shots“No Soldiers who experienced “threat“But put forward”A stampede during which dozens of residents were killed and injured, some run over by aid trucks“. The incident sent a wave of outrage across the world. “What is happening is unsafe and unjustified”In particular, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sjourne was condemned France Inter.