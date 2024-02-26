A liner grounded off the coast of Mauritius due to health hazards

From Saturday evening, The Norwegian Dawn Anchored off the coast of Mauritius with over 2,000 passengers and over a thousand crew members on board. Mauritian health officials took samples from the ship on Saturday and Sunday. Results are expected on Tuesday. Meanwhile, no one can leave the ship.

With our correspondent in Port-Louis, Abdullah early

Liner Norwegian Dawn Stationary off the coast of Port-Louis since the evening of Saturday, February 24. It is blocked by Mauritian authorities who prohibit any entry or departure from the ship. They fear the presence of an infectious disease on board.

2,182 passengers of 53 different nationalities, as well as a thousand crew members, are awaiting a decision from the Mauritian health services, which is expected by Tuesday at the latest.

Island health officials took samples from passengers and the liner’s crew on Saturday and Sunday. Laboratory tests are ongoing to detect possible infections, including gastroenteritis and cholera.

Represented in Mauritius by IBL Shipping, The Norwegian Dawn Planned to go on several regional cruises. It left Mauritius on 13 February for stopovers in South Africa and Madagascar. A short stopover at Reunion was then considered, but an anchorage there was refused for health reasons.

Informed, the Mauritian authorities did not want to take any risks.