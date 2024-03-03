“It’s not a disaster, it’s a crime,” Ghassan Salame said of Thursday’s deaths in Gaza

Ghassan Salame is the author of “The Temptation of Mars”. War and Peace in the 21st Century”, published by Edition Fayards. Emeritus Professor of International Relations at Sciences Po Paris and a former Lebanese minister, revisits the third century of the past 1990s and tries to imagine the world of the years to come. A guest of France Inter, he reacts to the death of several dozen people in Gaza on Thursday, during the distribution of humanitarian aid.

“It’s a crime, because there was a kind of stampede, which we experience when people are hungry”This expert believes in international relations. “Already about ten children have died of starvation. This has been proven. People are competing for the meager rations that come to them, but what’s more, it was established by the Americans, not by the Gazans, that they were shot. was. at. and most of the victims (…) died of gunshot wounds”.Ghassan Salamé underlines.

In total, about 100 people lost their lives and about 700 people were injured. A senior Hamas official told AFP this Sunday that a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is possible. “Within 24-48 hours”, if Israel accepts the demands of the Palestinian Islamic movement. This includes the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid.

A book like “A Grid”.

In his work, Ghassan Salame “Tries to create a grid on a world that is increasingly agitated, difficult to summarize in a sentence or two”. A book that Ghassan Salame wrote partly during the covid period, with future employment. “I started saying ‘this is what’s going to happen’: I think Russia might invade Ukraine again. I think it will explode in the Middle East. I think tensions around the Taiwan Strait (…) would be so I had. To move from the future to the present.”That explains.

All over the world these various tensions are thought to occur “eternal peace”, a far cry from the late 90s when convergence between countries was envisioned. This hope “eternal peace” has disappeared, Ghassan Salame continues: “It’s not that I’m a loser. The reality is that a whole generation that experienced the 1990s as a kind of relief, as a turning point in international relations, has, after a fortnight, betrayed this hope.”The former Lebanese Minister of Culture has regrets.