‘It seems like a more stressful job’ Some LoL players don’t understand each other, but this developer tries to explain why

In League of Legends, we can play 5 roles, and few can play them all successfully. Many people focus on one or even two conditions, which is perfectly normal. As a result, it seems that sometimes we lack understanding of the roles we play. In any case, what does this developer think, who tried to explain the situation to the community.

Two worlds that don’t understand each other?

In a recent preview of the changes coming with patch 14.7 (next week), Naughty Freak explained that the biggest point of tension in our games was the understanding between jungler and lane. For that, laners “The forest has no idea what it actually needs.”

Not content with being perhaps the most thankless role in League of Legends, if you’ve never played the jungler position, then you probably don’t know how to play it. A jungler must ensure that a path is defined according to the camps, objectives, game (which path can of course evolve), while supporting his teammates as best as possible. In short, for frac, All players, even if they never play Jungle, should at least know the basics of the role.

The community is divided

Of course, the developer’s statements struck a chord with the community, and not everyone shares his opinion, far from it.. For them, if it’s true that some laners can’t understand wildlings, the opposite is equally true.. Some junglers don’t pay enough attention to what’s going on in certain lanes or don’t even understand what’s going on there.

A laner can’t always help his jungler if the latter has to manage his waves of minions, or is still in the middle of a skirmish. “Many junglers don’t even realize how important it is to lose the advantage of CS”A community member said. “They die to protect Gromp, then wonder why a laner wouldn’t want to sacrifice a wave of minions to help them. If we support them or follow them, we lose creeps. Sometimes it’s worth it. Yes, sometimes not.”

In other cases, some laners don’t realize that their jungler can’t swamp them, because they make sure to stay one step ahead of the opposing jungler. Facing the opponent’s jungle, if the counter is successful, it is really beneficial for the whole team. The opposing jungler falls behind, especially in tiers, and this also makes it easier to secure objectives like Herout or even Dragon.

Besides learning the role, some don’t even want to hear about it: “I will never touch the jungle. No other role feels so powerful and powerless at the same time, it feels more like a chore than a game for fun.”

Either way, the key in the end is communication and observation. Of course, it’s important to do the best you can in your lane, but you should always keep an eye on the mini-map and your teammate’s actions to determine if you need to act or not.