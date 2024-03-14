A preview of the future balance

A new cycle has appeared on the PBE for several days, patch 14.6, and with it a series of new balance changes. In particular, the program includes a buff to Cho’Gath, Orn, and Shane, nerfs to Briar, Gragas, Karma, and Sena, as well as adjustments to Galeo.

Future PBE balancing LOL 14.6

The developers responsible for the balance in League of Legends have announced List of champions and game mechanics Which will undergo adjustments, with the next update 14.6, improvements, power reduction or balance. This update is currently being tested on the PBE and should be deployed to the live servers next week, around Wednesday March 20.

Despite the changes made to Cho’Gath, Orn, Shen and Sion, Sunfire and Heartsteel, they are not considered powerful enough and would therefore benefit from slight buffs. For Galeo, Riot Games is implementing adjustments aimed at making its gameplay more fun and improving its resilience. As for Smolder, the previous balance has been overstated, especially the E damage effect that halved his strength. The objective is to further reduce its power to bring it back to the same level as before the changes, while retaining the benefits of these adjustments. At the same time, Riot will reconsider some adjustments related to early game snowballing, void larvae, as well as items intended for ADCs and supports.

Balance on Champions

Briar

HAS

Can now jump on the wards

Z

Healing based on damage: 25-45% → 24-40%

R

Damage: 150-450 → 150-350

Cho’gath

Z

Cooldown: 13-9 → 11-9

E

Damage: 22-70 → 22-82

Diana

General

Attack Speed ​​Ratio: 0.625 → 0.694.

Attack Speed ​​Increase: 2.25% → 2%.

inactive

Attack speed increases with each level

Enhanced Attack Speed ​​Duration: 3 seconds → 5 seconds

Gallio

General

Health Increase: 126 → 114

Movement Speed: 335 → 340

inactive

Once per cast, the cooldown when hitting a champion is now reduced by 3 seconds.

Cooldown is no longer affected by haste

Base Damage: 15 – 200 → 15 – 115

AP ratio is 50% → 40%.

Now grants 45% attack speed

HAS

AP ratio 75% → 60%.

Cooldown: 12 – 8 seconds → 10 – 8

Z

AP Damage Reduction Ratio: 5% → 4% for 100 AP.

MR Damage Reduction Ratio: 12% for 100 MR → 8%.

Damage reduction now increased by 1% per 100 bonus HP

AP Damage Ratio: 30% → 20%.

Cooldown: 18 – 14 seconds → 18 – 12

E

AP Ratio: 90% → 75%.

Cooldown: 11 – 7 seconds → 9 – 7

Gregas

Karma

General

Increase Mana: 50 → 40

Mana regeneration increased from 0.5 to 0.8

inactive

Cooldown: 5 seconds → 4 seconds

HAS

Mana cost: 45 → 40-80.

R

Cooldown: 40-31 seconds → 40-34.



Orn

E

Cooldown: 16-12 → 14-12 sec

the army

Shane

If we

HAS

AD Ratio: 45% – 75% → 45% – 85%

Maximum AD Ratio: 135% – 225% → 135% – 255%

Z

Base Shield: 60 – 160 → 60 – 120

Shield Health Ratio: 8% – 12% Max HP → 8% – 16%

Smolder

Triandmere

General

Attack Speed ​​Increase: 2.9% → 3.4%.

Volleybear