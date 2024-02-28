Don’t miss this shocking news!

So, that’s it, the mystery surrounding GTA VI’s release date is being cleared up? It seems unlikely, yet fans are convinced that the latest PlayStation 5 Pro leak has signaled a crucial time.

Not a day goes by without fans thinking they’ve discovered a new secret clue or image that reveals what the new GTA game will contain. We ourselves also participated in this activity. However, it can drive you completely crazy when you try to separate fact from fiction.

Yet while many pieces of information can be easily dismissed, one deserves a closer look: the recent PS5 Pro leak. We’ve already been hinted that Sony’s new console will be the most powerful we’ve seen yet, but now we know it’s expected to launch in time for GTA VI.

Rockstar Games fans have already been warned that they will need to upgrade their PS5 to get the best GTA VI experience due to the upcoming title’s unfathomable size, scale and software. So, it makes sense that Sony would launch its PS5 Pro in time for the release of GTA VI.

And if that doesn’t convince you, a reliable source claims that a select group of studios already have the PS5 Pro’s specs, a clear indication that the console is indeed gearing up for its imminent launch.

We don’t want to bring out our picture with red threads, but everything agrees with what we can see and what we already know. What we’re less certain about, unlike some players, is the rating that GTA VI will receive upon release; Many think it will get a 100 on Metacritic. However, this is a feat rarely achieved, and therefore seems like over-optimism.

It would be amazing if we could treat ourselves to a shiny new console, and then experience what promises to be the greatest video game of all time. But until the official dates are announced, we suggest being cautiously optimistic.