‘It hurts every fiber of my psyche!’ Camila Cabello’s new song has been slammed as the ‘worst to be released publicly’.

By Emily Lefroy for Dailymail.Com





Share or comment on this article:

Camila Cabello’s recently released snippet of her new single has received a barrage of criticism, with some online critics declaring it ‘the worst song ever’.

The 27-year-old Havana singer teased a new untitled song from her upcoming album in social media posts on March 6 — but the response has been less than enthusiastic.

Taking to social media, the singer, who recently opened up about her relationship with ex Shawn Mendes, shared a snippet of the new song, captioned: ‘Coming sooner (than you think) xoxo. vs.’

In one clip, the singer leans backwards out of a car window, gyrating violently and singing to the camera.

Online critics have declared Camila Cabello’s upcoming single the ‘worst song ever’ after the snippet was released.

The 27-year-old Havana singer teased a new untitled song from her upcoming album in social media posts on March 6 — but the response has been less than enthusiastic.

While the songstress was posing seductively, many followers couldn’t help but compare it to the violent scene from the film Warasagat; Where a character is beheaded by a telephone pole while leaning out of a car window.

Another clip posted on the star’s social media was a snippet from her film clip, in which she attended a Miami Heat game and hugged player Jimmy Butler, impressing Alex Earl.

Before the Miami Heat’s March 5 game against the Detroit Pistons, Jimmy Butler was spotted wearing the rumored title of Camila Cabello’s new single, I Love It.

‘I’m not kidding when I say this is possibly the worst song of all time,’ One X, formally known as Twitter, wrote the user, kicking off much criticism of the yet-to-be-released track. Alone.

‘This will easily be the worst song of the year,’ agreed another.

‘Camila Cabello’s new song hurts every fiber of my psyche,’ responded one unhappy listener.

Others had some specific feedback on the sound.

An avid musician observed, ‘The song is like having two tabs open on your computer at the same time.

‘That new Camila Cabello song is stuck in my head,’ admitted the user. ‘I’m afraid the lady knew what she was doing in the earworm studio.’

Another clip posted on the star’s social media was a snippet from her film clip

Camila attended a Miami Heat game hugging player Jimmy Butler

The song, titled I Love It, has sparked a wave of criticism online.

Social media users also took to X, formally known as Twitter, to reveal the upcoming single

A Fifth Harmony reunion could happen. A source told Page Six that Normani, 27, Lauren Jauregui, 27, Ally Brooke, 30, and Dinah Jane, 26, want to get back together. Seen in 2016

While many condemned the song and its accompanying film clip snippet, others were convinced that it was a stunt.

‘Camila Cabello’s new song doesn’t know if it’s meant to sound like it’s too funny. Like friends, it’s a marketing scheme,’ one social media user theorized.

Some fans even think that fellow singer/songwriter Charli XCX was taking a swipe at Camila’s song, after the Speed ​​Drive artist posted a video of herself scrambling around in the backseat of a car — seemingly à la Camila Cabello.

The singer posted a clip of her lip-syncing to her song I Got It, simply captioning it: ‘lol’.

Camila worked with producer Pablo El Guincho on the new album and said, ‘I thought he had such a fresh perspective on pop music. He was the first person I immediately knew I wanted to work with.’

‘I thought he was the odd one out in pop and I love working with people like that. I feel the same way, and I feel like I’m my best when I’m doing weird experimental pop music.’

Although there is no set release date when it comes to new music, Cabello’s last album was Familia (2022).

After leaving the group on bad terms in 2016, the singer was reported to be ‘in talks’ to possibly rejoin former group Fifth Harmony.

A source told Page Six that Normani, 27, Lauren Jauregui, 27, Ally Brooke, 30, and Dinah Jane, 26, want to get back together.

Rumors of the girls reconvening surfaced on social media last year when Brooke confirmed that she, Normani, Lauren and Dinah owned Fifth Harmony’s trademark.

Per Page Six, Cabello was not involved at the time.