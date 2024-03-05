From Megan to Stallion Crown Kagome as the Ultimate Anime ‘Hot Girl’, Eyes Hunter x Hunter Returns

At this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards, 29-year-old Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter Megan Tha Stallion shared her unique insights into the worlds of anime and fashion. Known for her vibrant social media shoutouts to her favorite anime shows and characters, Megan’s passion for style is unmistakable, often weaving references into her music. From cosplaying as iconic characters to naming anime heroes in her songs, her engagement with anime culture runs deep.

Megan’s anime inspiration

Megan’s affinity for anime isn’t just a casual hobby; It is an integral part of his identity and artistry. In a candid conversation, she revealed how the strengths and stories of anime characters inspire her in both her personal style and music. This connection is evident in her choice of outfits, often paying homage to characters such as Satoru Gojō from Jujutsu Kaisen, showing how these characters’ traits reflect her own confidence and resilience.

A Certain ‘Hot Girl’ of Anime

When asked to name the definitive anime “hot girl”, Megan didn’t hesitate to praise Kagome Higurashi from Inuyasha. Highlighting Kagome’s resilience, charm and iconic style, Megan explained why she resonates with Kagome’s character. Her choice underscores the influence of strong, confident female characters in shaping notions of empowerment and self-expression.

The future of anime according to Megan

Megan’s aspirations for the anime industry are as bold as her personality. Megan’s enthusiasm for the show speaks to her deep connection to the anime community, expressing her desire to see revivals of beloved series like Hunter x Hunter and Black Clover. Her comments reflect the widespread hope among fans for the return of this iconic series, underscoring the ongoing dialogue between anime creators and their audiences.

As Megan the Stallion continues to bridge the worlds of music, fashion and anime, her influence is a testament to the power of cross-cultural inspiration. Her identification with anime’s “hot girl” Kagome Higurashi speaks to the role of strong female characters in media and their impact on fans worldwide. With her eyes on the future of anime, Megan’s passion and advocacy may well shape the next chapter of the genre’s evolution in popular culture.