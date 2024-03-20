Who Is Bad Bunny, The Latin Trap Tempest Who Will Co-Chair The 2024 Met Gala?

Even without knowing it, you’ve probably heard one of his songs. These past years, became bad has become the name we associate with Latin music in all its variations, from reggaeton to trap, including merengue. Tours with sold-out venues in the blink of an eye, status as a fashion icon that no longer needs to be defended and the record for the most-listened-to album on Spotify: everything smiles on the Puerto Rican singer. the latter Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth And Jennifer Lopez, he will co-chair the next edition of the Met Gala. A chance for us to look back on his career.

Bad Bunny: From the First Days of Spring to the Rise of the Rabbit

March 10, 1994. Benito Martinez Puerto Rico is born in Veja Beja, a small town in the north of the island, when spring begins. A modest background with a mother who was an English teacher and a father who was a truck driver. Away from big cities rich in musical opportunities. His childhood is haunted by memories of his father, trying to sing louder than the radio that sputters its symbolic titles. Daddy Yankee And Tago Calderon, as the kilometers tick by on the counter. Like many before him, the local church choir is a revelation Benito Martinez. The revelation of a taste for performance and composition, a springboard that led him to mix his own experiments in his room before releasing them on the SoundCloud and YouTube platforms in 2013.

Contrary to what one might think, the stage name became bad Comes not only from the pun on the artist’s first name, but also from a moment in his youth when he reluctantly dressed as a rabbit. A nickname that will be remembered later. Piano-pianoTitles are identified by the producer DJ Luan As well as distinguished artists Known And Karol G. Reggaeton and Latin music in general, following its popularity since the 1980s, reached peaks on streaming platforms. Remember: In addition to being particularly fiery, the summer of 2017 was haunted by “Despacito,” blow No Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee. A favorable context for the emergence of became bad. In 2018, his feature on the track “I Like It” refused to leave the airwaves. Fruit of the alliance with the rapper Cardi B (Acclaimed for his debut album Invasion of privacy) and a multi-awarded performer J BalvinThe song ends up propelling Benito Martinez In the spotlight.

A singular style nurtured by a galaxy of heterogeneous references

Christmas 2018. When carols and carillons ring the streets, became bad Unveiling his debut album, X 100 pre, on the platform. The intro was acclaimed by audiences, hailed by the American media as a career-best debut A tumbling stone or a spinning stone. And there is something. became bad The project signs with the Latin trap sound, a hybrid music genre of rap and reggaeton that originates in the vulnerable neighborhoods of Puerto Rico. “Estamos Bien” is a moving and comforting ode to his island devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, an ode to its reconstruction and the resilience of its residents. But that’s not all: the artist borrows rock and bachata touches in titles like “Tenemos que Habler” and “La Romana” to evoke romantic disappointments and pride.