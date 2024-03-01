Love Is Blind cruelly compares Chelsea’s Megan Fox to a Los Angeles billboard

summary Love Is Blind and Netflix poke fun at Chelsea’s claim that she looks like Megan Fox, sparking backlash online.

Netflix puts up a billboard in Los Angeles that references the Chelsea comparison.

Love is blind And Netflix is ​​now openly mocking Chelsea Blackwell’s controversial claim that she looks like Megan Fox. The hit reality dating experiment debuted in 2020 and has since aired several seasons, with varying success among the contestants. Love is blind Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix. One of these Love is blind Season 6 cast members, Chelsea, said she looks like Transformers actress. Unfortunately for him, the online reaction was extremely harsh.

Netflix put up a billboard in Los Angeles that read, “‘People Say I Look Like the Hollywood Sign’ — Me on Love Is Blind.”

After Chelsea and Megan trended online, Netflix Decided to get into more controversy by making fun of the situation. The streaming service put up a billboard in Los Angeles, California, which read, “‘People say I look like the Hollywood sign’ — Me on Love Is Blind“





The streaming service posted a photo on Instagram and added the caption, “I am happy“Netflix was red next to the message”not” logo. It is not clear exactly where this billboard is located, but E! News reports that he is in Los Angeles.

“An entire corporation targeting one woman…on her looks.”





Love Is Blind fans claim Netflix is ​​bullying Chelsea





While Netflix is ​​trying to shed light on Chelsea’s Megan Fox comparison, The response on social media has been brutal. Sherinecrove Netflix says “Meaning“For putting up that billboard, despite the fact that this social media user is not a Chelsea fan. Ok_pancake put it very clearly,”An entire corporation targets a woman on her looksllaax9 thinks Netflix should target men Love is blind Season 6 instead of women. “Why don’t we make a sign about it?” they asked. Colemv546 called Billboard “low key bullying,“Despite how funny the message sounds.





Netflix had some social media users defending the billboard. For example, K.Proctor said, “Chelsea knew exactly what she was doing when she said what she said,” adding that Love is blind Season 6 contestants are “Emotionally immature” After Netflix posted the photo on its Instagram page, Chelsea He found out and shared it on his Instagram stories. She said, “I served myself,” and added a greeting face emoji, so it appears She has no problem with the billboard and is taking it all in stride.

related to 20 Best Reality TV Shows Right Now Television is being affected by the ongoing entertainment industry strike, causing many people to turn to reality TV. What’s the best show right now?





The comparison to Chelsea’s Megan Fox was a big topic of discussion around Love is blind Season 6. Netflix wants to capitalize on the controversy and assume that many people passing by will understand the context. The fan reactions clearly show that it may not have been a smart move. Chelsea doesn’t seem offended by the billboard, so at least she’s not hurt by what Netflix did. however, Critical fan comments make some great points about bullying While competitors have much bigger issues that should be addressed instead.



Love is blind

Stream Wednesdays on Netflix.

Sources: Netflix/Instagram, E! News, Chelsea Blackwell/Instagram

