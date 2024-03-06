iOS 17.4 Available: Here are its many new features on iPhone

In Europe, iOS 17.4 is undoubtedly one of the biggest updates in iPhone history. It introduces several changes related to the Digital Markets Act, such as the ability to install apps outside of the App Store. Other more minor new features, such as new emojis, are in the program.

While waiting for the generative intelligence-themed iOS 18 in June, Apple is releasing an interim update to iOS 17 this Monday, March 4, numbered 17.4. It is compatible with the same devices as previous versions, namely all iPhones from XR and XS.

What’s new with iOS 17.4? A lot of things. As Apple has become accustomed to in recent years, the X.4 update brings several important new features, while previous features were limited to software fixes. There is also iOS 17.4 “DMA Update”, European regulation that forces the iPhone to be unlocked.

The new features of iOS 17.4 are exclusive to Europe

As required by the Digital Markets Act, Apple is transforming the iPhone (but not the iPad) in Europe. The following changes are only for EU residents, as Apple didn’t want to make them global.

Stores competing with the App Store

In the European Union, iPhone owners no longer need to download apps from the App Store. Apple allows developers who want to create their own app store, retrievable from their websites. These stores then allow you to download apps. Each store can set its own rules, which open up areas that are currently restricted to the iPhone, such as emulators, P2P software or pornography.

SetApp will offer a store that competes with the App Store, with a subscription to access all apps. // Source: Setapp

At the same time, Apple must open its App Store to new competition. Alternative conditions allow developers who want to bypass the 30% tax, with alternative payment engines (or links to their own sites). But this new system requires developers to pay Apple €0.50 per download.

Apple Pay is no longer the only payment solution

Will Apple Pay drop in Europe? With iOS 17.4, Apple allows banks in the European Union to launch their own payment apps. They can use a double tap to launch Apple Pay and the iPhone’s NFC chip. Eventually, some banks may drop Apple Pay.

Browsers other than Safari

With iOS 17.4, Apple gives Europeans a choice between 12 web browsers, which are displayed randomly. Web browsers may also use different web engines in Europe, while in the rest of the world they must use Apple WebKit.

iOS 17.4 offers to choose a browser when you open Safari for the first time. Safari is not published.. // Source: Numerama

What’s New in iOS 17.4 Available Worldwide

As usual, Apple is taking advantage of interim iOS updates to deploy many new features globally. They’re less important than opening iPhones in competing app stores, but will satisfy thousands of users.

Siri doesn’t need “Hey Siri” anymore

Starting in September, the “Hey Siri” keyword is no longer required to speak to Siri in English. Apple is extending this change to France with iOS 17.4, as the voice assistant can now be triggered with its name. The phrase “Siri, what’s the time?” » is now detectable (can be disabled in case of false triggers that are too regular).

After installing iOS 17.4, the iPhone warns that it can now recognize the “Siri” keyword. // Source: Numerama

New emojis and some changes

iOS 17.4 introduces some new emojis in compliance with Unicode 15.1. New entrants are few, as there are only six new emoji (two moving heads, a phoenix, a lime, a mushroom, and a broken chain).

New Emojis in iOS 17.4. // Source: Numerama

Among the changes discussed at length: replacing family emojis with pictograms, per the consortium’s requests. This is a temporary measure until we can make families more representative of reality.

For further

Podcasts are analyzed by artificial intelligence

A great new feature of iOS 17.4: Podcasts are analyzed by artificial intelligence, offering a written transcription. The benefit to the user is to more easily search for a phrase or conduct a search by content. This is the first step before iOS 18, which should put AI in the spotlight.

A new menu to monitor your battery status

Starting with iOS 17.4, the battery health monitoring menu is expanding. It now shows the number of battery cycles in addition to its health expressed as a percentage.

This new feature is currently reserved for the iPhone 15, while Apple has announced that their lifespan is doubled.

A new protocol for iMessage

It’s an invisible change to users, but changing the iMessage protocol. It is moving towards post-quantum cryptography, which guarantees a level of security that cannot be breached by a future quantum computer.

For further

Cloud Gaming is authorized on the App Store

The latest change: iOS 17.4 opens up the iPhone to cloud gaming apps, which were previously restricted to the App Store. Xbox Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now will soon offer their own apps.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted cookies and other trackers. This content is provided by YouTube.

To be able to view it, you must accept the use made by YouTube with your data which may be used for the following purposes: allowing you to view and share content with social media, promoting the development and improvement of Humanoid and its products. partners, display ads personalized to you in relation to your profile and activity, define a personalized advertising profile, measure the performance of ads and content on this site, and measure this site’s audience (learn more) I accept everything Manage my preferences

The update can be installed directly in the Settings section General And Software updates. It’s with iPadOS 17.4, which brings the same global changes, but not the European changes.

If you liked this article, you might like the following: Don’t miss them by subscribing to Numerama on Google News.