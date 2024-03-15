Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 is also the most played game on Steam Deck

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 47 2 minutes read

Valve has released a list of the 100 most played games on Steam Deck in the last 12 months, showing that even the most in-demand games are widely played on Valve’s portable PC console.

Source: Larian Studio

To mark the start of spring sales on Steam (help, my backlog), Valve announced a list of the 100 most played games on Steam Deck, its machine that launched the entire current market for portable PC consoles.

Despite its lack of power compared to its competitors like Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck players remain very fond of games that sometimes bring the biggest PCs to their knees.

6 /10

Steam Deck Friendroid 2021Steam Deck Friendroid 2021

Baldur’s Gate 3 is also the most played game on Steam Deck

The list of most played games on Steam Deck includes a wide variety of titles from the Steam catalog, including highly demanding AAA blockbusters and independent gems suitable for the device’s format.

therefore, Baldur’s Gate 3 Valve’s portable PC tops the list of most played games on the console. If Larian Studio’s multi-award-winning RPG worked on its gameplay on a controller for a console version, we doubt the experience would be as definitive on the 8-inch screen of a Steam deck, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop. players

Source: Anthony Wonner – Friendroid

In the rest of the list, we also find The Hogwarts Legacy, an RPG game in the Harry Potter universe that at least has better playability than the Nintendo Switch. Another RPG, Alden Ring, also present in 5th place, which is the benchmark of choice for Steam decks. The rest of the list is of the same people, as with the most demanding games Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2 And the immortal GTA 5.

Independent games, more technically modest, also make up the majority of this list. We think Vampire Survivors And Dave the Diverin second and third place respectively, also in Stardew Valley Which stays in this top 10. The latest mass addiction Balatro 20th place in other titles like Slay the Spire, dead cells And Hades.

Here is a list of the 10 most played games on Steam Deck in the last 12 months:

  1. Baldur’s Gate 3
  2. Vampire Survivors
  3. Dave the Diver
  4. The Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Alden Ring
  6. Palworld
  7. Cyberpunk 2077
  8. Grand Theft Auto 5
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2

Did you know ? Google News lets you choose your media. Don’t miss Frandroid and Numerama.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 47 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

A historic fine of 670,000 euros was imposed on the pirate box seller

1 week ago

A species of predatory worms more than 500 million years old was discovered in Greenland

January 10, 2024

Palworld players want devs to turn a meme into a pal

January 31, 2024

Some iPhone 15 Pro are peeling around the edges

January 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button