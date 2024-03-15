Valve has released a list of the 100 most played games on Steam Deck in the last 12 months, showing that even the most in-demand games are widely played on Valve’s portable PC console.

To mark the start of spring sales on Steam (help, my backlog), Valve announced a list of the 100 most played games on Steam Deck, its machine that launched the entire current market for portable PC consoles.

Despite its lack of power compared to its competitors like Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck players remain very fond of games that sometimes bring the biggest PCs to their knees.

6 /10



Baldur’s Gate 3 is also the most played game on Steam Deck

The list of most played games on Steam Deck includes a wide variety of titles from the Steam catalog, including highly demanding AAA blockbusters and independent gems suitable for the device’s format.

therefore, Baldur’s Gate 3 Valve’s portable PC tops the list of most played games on the console. If Larian Studio’s multi-award-winning RPG worked on its gameplay on a controller for a console version, we doubt the experience would be as definitive on the 8-inch screen of a Steam deck, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop. players

In the rest of the list, we also find The Hogwarts Legacy, an RPG game in the Harry Potter universe that at least has better playability than the Nintendo Switch. Another RPG, Alden Ring, also present in 5th place, which is the benchmark of choice for Steam decks. The rest of the list is of the same people, as with the most demanding games Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2 And the immortal GTA 5.

Independent games, more technically modest, also make up the majority of this list. We think Vampire Survivors And Dave the Diverin second and third place respectively, also in Stardew Valley Which stays in this top 10. The latest mass addiction Balatro 20th place in other titles like Slay the Spire, dead cells And Hades.

Here is a list of the 10 most played games on Steam Deck in the last 12 months:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Vampire Survivors Dave the Diver The Hogwarts Legacy Alden Ring Palworld Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto 5 Stardew Valley Red Dead Redemption 2