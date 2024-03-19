This mini PC is worth a crazy price, April Fools’ early?

March is the best time of the year to equip yourself with high-tech devices. It is indeed at this particular time of the year that the e-commerce giant, AliExpress, celebrates its anniversary. In 2024, the online sales site celebrates its 14th anniversary. And for the occasion, he doesn’t hesitate for a second to bring out his best offers of the year.

Since Monday morning, we’ve seen shocking discounts on the latest smartphones, bordering on outrageous, especially on the latest iPhone 15, the fairly recent Pixel 8 Pro and the new Galaxy S24. If smartphones are the stars of the event, the IT department is also well represented.

Proof of this is this deal on the excellent Bmax B4 Plus Mini PC, a potential best-seller on AliExpress. Normally, the latter trades at a price of 33 euros. That said, it drops today to an unprecedented price of 136 euros, a crazy drop of -60%. Priced at 143 euros, a seller coupon that should be retrieved on the product page will reduce it to 141 euros.

The Bmax B4 Plus mini PC is at an unbeatable price, here it is:

Then, once in your basket, an additional discount of 10 euros can be obtained using the code AAFR10. With a delivery cost of 5 euros, the Bmax B4 Plus Mini PC therefore comes down to a crazy price of 136 euros. It’s simply the best price on this compact, lightweight and versatile computer that will meet most people’s needs. Also, you won’t have to wait long to receive it, as it is shipped from Spain. Allow about a week.

Finally, note that if you change your mind, you have a 14-day withdrawal period. In other words, you can return the mini PC within two weeks of receiving it and get a full refund in return.

What is the price of this Bmax Mini PC?

As you might have already guessed, this mini PC from Bmax is no powerhouse. That said, it will be perfect for people looking for a computer that can handle everyday tasks. This means that the latter will be perfectly suited for basic uses such as office automation, internet browsing, streaming or occasional gaming.

In terms of design, the mini PC is assembled in a rectangular metal case, solid and strong, which ensures durability over time. Its main advantage is of course its ultra-compact size, with dimensions of just 12.5 x 11.2 x 4.4 cm and a weight of around 300 grams. If you don’t have much space at home or office and don’t want to bother with a big desktop PC, this mini PC is the best option.

Especially since in terms of user experience, nothing (or almost nothing) changes compared to a tower type computer. On the technical side, the Bmax B4 Plus comes with a 12th generation Intel Core Gen N100 processor (3.4 GHz, 4 cores / 4 threads) in the first quarter of 2023. It is a CPU that is brought in to replace the previous generation Pentium and Celeron, in the short to medium term. Entry level, this does not prevent it from offering high enough performance for the previously mentioned uses.

We find integrated Intel UHD graphics in the CPU, which has the advantage of supporting 4K video signals. 16 GB RAM can be expanded up to a maximum of 64 GB. That said, for day-to-day use, this basic amount should more than do the trick. Very comprehensive, the connectivity in it allows this mini PC to accommodate a whole set of accessories and peripherals. With its two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, you can connect a mouse, keyboard, printer and more. A 3.5mm jack audio port will allow you to connect headphones, earphones in wired mode or an amplifier.

An RJ45 Ethernet port will let you enjoy a reliable and fast Internet connection. While two HDMI ports and a USB Type-C port will give you the ability to connect up to 3 displays simultaneously. Without forgetting the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity that is not missing. Regarding storage, you have an NVMe M.2 SSD with a capacity of 512 GB. If this is not enough for you, you can always add a SATA disk as the mini PC has a slot for it. welcome

The icing on the cake is that the Bmax B4 Plus Mini PC comes with Windows 11 operating system, activated and hence ready to use. For this price of 136 euros, you won’t find better on the market. Don’t wait any longer, the stock will move at lightning speed.

