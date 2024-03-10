Free content to retrieve immediately

The legendary MOBA League of Legends offers the ultimate free content, but on one condition. The offer is about to end, so you have to hurry without delay!

League of Legends is one of the oldest multiplayer games on the market, but more than 14 years later, the craze hasn’t died down. By 2023, the game has managed to amass around 150 million monthly active users, which is nothing short of enormous. To wait until LoL’s season 14, players can collect many bonuses to enhance their experience more easily, change their appearance with skins, etc. And in fact, some content is still “offered” for a few hours.

“Free” League of Legends content will soon be unavailable

Over the weeks, League of Legends has rewarded its players with all kinds of content. But as all good things come to an end, it will be gone next Thursday, March 14. How to get them before the expiry date? There is one non-negotiable condition: being a Prime Gaming subscriber. And if Riot games are in your blood, Amazon also has content for Legends of Runeterra or Wild Rift. But back to League of Legends.

To download all these little gifts, you must check that your subscription is valid. If this is not the case, you can try the service for free for 30 days with the link below. Next, go to the Amazon Prime Gaming site, then scroll down to “Free in-game content with Prime.” Or if it’s just League of Legends that interests you, head over to the Prime Gaming Capsule page.

From there, click “Get content in game” and wait for it to be added to your Riot Games account. But to validate this step, you will need to link Riot profile to Prime Gaming. Finally, all you have to do is enjoy a month-long XP boost, skins, resources, or content containing RP points. And remember, it will expire by March 14, 2024.