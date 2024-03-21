Games

Red Dead Redemption 2, to everyone’s surprise, Rockstar released update 1.32, what’s new?

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games surprises the player community with Red Dead Redemption 2. A new update is rolling out after two years of silence. It brings some new features and fixes bugs.

This update focuses on the game engine. Surprisingly though, it doesn’t bring new content. The aim is to keep a title up to date which is now celebrating its 6th anniversary. The highlight is the improvement to FSR with support for AMD’s upscaling technology, FSR 2.2. The latter was launched in 2023 with the promise of reducing ghosting and offering better image quality. Note that this support for FSR 2.2 only concerns the PC version of the game.

Unfortunately Rockstar Games didn’t go as far as offering fluid motion frames. That’s a shame because the only option is to go through a mod to unofficially implement Nvidia’s frame generation.

Red Dead Redemption 2, FSR 2.2, HDR10+ Gaming and Bug Fixes

Added to all this is support for HDR10+ gaming. This is a step forward because HDR10+ gaming games are so rare, the standard has struggled to gain popularity since its launch in 2022. It automatically configures the required parameters and settings.

Regarding various fixes, the update provides solutions to some PC-specific bugs. These include crashes and disabled offline mode that were allegedly triggered by the Windows 11 update. The release note also mentions the re-display of the 3200 × 2400 (4:3) definition in the options menu.

Red Dead Online’s online mode is also the target of several bug fixes such as getting stuck in a stable or having difficulty summoning horses and wagons.

FSR 2.0 was released two years ago, bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 update 1.31. Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018.

