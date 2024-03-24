Portimao, MotoGP: Martin wins, Bagnia-Marquez clash

Jorge Martin unlocked his annual counter in Portugal, winning ahead of Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta. The race was marked by a collision between Francesco Bagnia and Marc Marquez, both making mistakes before the Italian hit the Spaniard.

The Portimao race won’t go down as the liveliest race in history, but there was no shortage of action in the final minutes. Certainly not when it comes in the first place. Author of Holeshot, Jorge Martin Completed all laps in the lead without making any mistakes despite pressure from Maverick Vinales, almost from beginning to end in its cycle. But behind him, everything changed as he neared the checkered flag.

Well installed in 2nd row, Viñales At the start of the last lap his right leg raised strangely over the pit – the reason remains to be discovered. The Aprilia rider was then overtaken by Pole Sitter, Aenea Bastianini, before shooting straight ahead… and falling while trying to get back on track. A sad end to an almost perfect weekend so far for the Spaniard, winner of the sprint on Saturday. By falling, he also gave up his place on the podium… Pedro Acosta.

The impressive rookie bagged his first career trophy in MotoGP. Brilliant, he got rid of the first two official KTM riders, Brad Binder (4th) and Jack Miller (5th), before overtaking Mark Marquez then Francesco Bagnia. Two men who did not finish in the points, the fault of the collision. The Spaniard overtook the Italian in 5th, and Pecco won while trying to cross again. Whose fault? How hard is it?

These various events offer valuable positions to the men behind them. Marco Bezecchi So further secured 6th position Fabio Quartararo, the only rider equipped with a Japanese motorcycle in the top-10. Nicois had a strong race and finished ahead of ApriliasAlex Espargaro (8th) and local hero Miguel Olivera (9th). Fabio Di Gianantonio completes the top-10 with nothing compared to Augusto Fernandez (11th).

The last points-earning position goes to the Hondas John Mir (12th), Takaki Nakagami (14th) and John Zarco (15th), as well as Yamaha ofAlex Rins (13th). Among the day’s losers, too Bagnia And sign, Luca Marini (17th) In still greater difficulty, Franco Morbidelli (18th) fell, too Raul Fernandez And Alex Marquez went into error.

Martin Takes the lead in the general classification with an 18-point lead over Binder And at 21 of Bastiani. The fall of Bagnia Puts him back in 4th place, 23 lengths behind the new leader, his vice-world champion, who is set to wrest the title from him this season.

Current MotoGP Championship: 1. Martin 60 points, 2. Binder 42 (-18), 3. Bastianini 39 (-21), 4. Bagnaia 37 (-23), 5. Acosta 28 (-32)… Full rankings to come