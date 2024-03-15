In Ukraine, the conflict is approaching a dangerous “tipping point”.

Analysis – After the counter-offensive failed and Ukrainian forces ran out of ammunition, Russia regained the advantage. The army and its supporters will inevitably have to change tactics and strategy.

General Burkhardt appeared exhausted. On the platform of the Foch Lecture Hall, inside the Military School, the Chief of Staff of the French Army concluded this Thursday evening the first Paris Defense and Strategy Forum organized by the Academy, to bring people together and to think, military personnel, diplomats. , politicians and researchers alike. But the General does not give academic speeches. The situation on the front in Ukraine is very alarming.

“The exit from the war in Ukraine concerns more than UkraineIt warns. This concerns the security of the continent and beyond and for several decades. We should not trust the courage of Ukrainians to defend us. We must do everything to prevent a Russian victory and have a collective posture that creates dilemmas for Russia, that is, that shakes its certainty of being able to imagine a war that no will can break. , he states. In line with President Emmanuel Macron’s statements…