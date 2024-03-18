Brendan Smialowski / AFP Brendan Smialowski / AFP US presidential election: Biden still mocks criticism of his age and turns it against Trump (Joe Biden photo taken March 11, 2024)

United States – When the presidential race takes on an appearance Space Cowboy. He is now used to criticism about his age and mental abilities; Joe Biden likes to laugh about it and sometimes uses it against his opponent. He did this on Saturday March 16 at the traditional Gridiron Club dinner, an evening held annually in Washington for nearly 140 years.

While talking about the American presidential duel that awaits him in November against Donald Trump, 77, the current president chose self-deprecation, reports ABC News. “The big news this week is that two candidates have been guaranteed to be nominated by their respective parties. One candidate is very old and mentally unfit, the other is me”he declared to the audience.

Joe Biden, 81, has himself been singled out for his moments of confusion and his memory loss, but Donald Trump is not about to be outdone. In recent months, he has repeatedly confused his opponent with his predecessor, Barack Obama. Apparently, the Democratic president did not fail to push this button during the evening.

“I’m running against the same guy I beat in 2020, but don’t tell him. He thinks he’s running against Barack Obama. He said. », he joked, reports New York Times.

” And it’s me who’s confused? »

The White House tenant also attacked the Republican Party, whose members he chooses to vote for “Failed in his impeachment proceedings rather than succeeding in anything else”. And to add: “They took credit for one of the biggest infrastructure projects in history, but they voted against it. And it’s me who’s confused? “

Meanwhile, this duel, a repeat of the 2020 presidential election, does not excite American voters because both candidates, already well advanced in age, are worried about their health conditions. Joe Biden, however, was judged ” appropriate To assume his role during his medical examination on February 29.

During the evening, Joe Biden sat down with his Vice-President Kamala Harris, his top Cabinet officials, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Prime Minister of Estonia and the Ambassador of Ukraine.

