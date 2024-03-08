Britney Spears, ex-husband Sam Asghari returns to their marriage: “It was a blessing”

In August 2023, after more than a year of marriage and seven years together, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their divorce. At the time, numerous rumors suggested that the singer was unfaithful to a sports coach and that they had violent arguments in the months following their separation. The former spouses have since cut ties. This Saturday, March 2, more than six months after announcing their breakup, Sam Asgari, however, was hardly confiding about his marriage and divorce with his interpreter. toxicin the columns of people.

The 30-year-old model told American media that she only has good memories of her relationship with Britney Spears: “It was a blessing to be able to share your life with someone for so long.” Regardless of the reasons for their divorce, the young man explained that he would never speak ill of his ex-wife: “People break up and move on. I’ve never understood when people break up and talk bad about each other. It’s something I’ll never do because I’ve only had one extraordinary experience and a wonderful life. , and it always will be. A part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Britney Spears: Will her divorce cost her dearly?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce is not without consequences, at least for the singer. Last November, revealed in the column of a source TMZ That star’s ex-partner is demanding a six-figure sum to finalize the divorce, and “Go ahead”. A substantial amount is added to the $10,000 a month Paris Hilton’s friend pays the model so they can pay the rent for her apartment in Los Angeles. In fact, since his breakup with the interpreter every time, the 30-year-old is apparently experiencing financial difficulties. A fairy tale has definitely ended…

