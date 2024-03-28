Kanye West wouldn’t have forced Bianca Sensori to wear a racy outfit

In numerous testimonies against Kanye West, accusing his wife Bianca Sensori of clothing, which is often considered too bold, the American rapper has only defended rumors of his alleged control over his partner since their union in a statement.

Kanye West and Bianca Sensori couple constantly make the front pages of the celebrity press with Bianca Sensori’s controversial clothing style during her public tour. She often wears transparent and provocative clothing that reveals her anatomy. In comments collected by media Page Six, a source in the fashion sector explained that West and Sensory know exactly what they are doing. The latter will not tolerate any manipulation from her husband. She will be fully involved and on the same page as Ye.

Kanye West Doesn’t Manipulate His Wife Bianca Sensori Into Indecent Outfits!

“People confuse Bianca’s creativity,” a fashion industry source told Page Six. “She is an extraordinary personality, an extraordinary actress, who knows how to entertain the audience. He is a performance artist. Bianca Ye is an artist” “Maybe she’s using him as a puppet.”Make sure the couple is happy with the feedback on the girl’s outfit before going any further, but consult this expert: “They have people from all over the world watching them. Sometimes the highest form of art is to say nothing.”

Rapper Ye’s partner Malik Youssef also maintained that Bianca Sensori is free to choose her outfits in consultation with her husband: “He makes his own decisions about how to dress. I think they’re experimenting together and saying, ‘Hey, this is cute.’ She goes on to say that the Australian architect has realized that she now has power and feels secure after her marriage to Kanye West.

Kanye West and Bianca Sensori shouldn’t stop making headlines with the latter’s trendy outfits. Ye will likely continue to display his wife with public videos and photos on his Instagram, with her consent, contrary to recent rumors. Bianca’s last publication on the network also gathered more than 1.3 million “likes”, even though it may have caused annoyance to the girl’s family, whose father may have recently sought an explanation for her behavior.