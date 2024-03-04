In the video, relive Antoine Dupont’s three tries and the Blues’ win in Los Angeles

The French rugby sevens team won their first title since 2005 on Sunday night. Antoine Dupont contributed greatly to his team’s success in the tournament, scoring three tries.

Some doubted his ability to adapt to France’s 7. But in his second tournament with the 7 Blues, the regular captain of the France XV played a crucial role in their victory in this leg of the SVNS series in Los Angeles.

In the final, the Stade Toulouse scrum half couldn’t score, leaving Antoine Zegdar, Stephan Parez and Theo Forner to look after it (21-0, three converted tries). But against Ireland, “perfect” The Blues scored the first try in the semi-final, which the Blues couldn’t hold back.

In the previous match, Antoine Dupont scored the first try for the Blues against the United States. Once again bypassed the defense with a perfectly controlled run.

The day before, at the start of the tournament and at the end of the match – overall – controlled,”Home Minister» In the corner against Canada, the final blue was tried.

