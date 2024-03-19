Atletico Madrid – Barca: Xavi praises Joao Felix

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Joao Felix did well against his former club, Atletico Madrid! With Barça, the Portuguese winger had a more than successful performance. A few minutes before half-time on the serve of the excellent Robert Lewandowski, the author of his team’s first goal, the author of a goal and two assists, the Portuguese international looked impotence on the achievements of the ex-Bayern Munich striker after the Portuguese international (47′) and Fermin Lopez (65′). . With this result, Xavi’s men passed Girona and are now eight points clear of runners-up to La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

“A very perfect match”

The Barca coach was also very complimentary of his Portuguese star, as he had “a very complete match, very motivated, even in defensive work”. More broadly, he wanted to highlight the collective performance of his men: “We are better in defense and we don’t lose many balls, we are solid and generous in our work. It was a perfect match in terms of positional play, attacking in spaces. We were also very good in defence, as they created almost no chances for us. It’s almost a perfect match, for what we were looking for,” he explained after the match. A good omen with a Champions League clash against PSG?