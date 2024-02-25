In the video, Antoine Dupont’s first attempt with the French team

The Stade Toulouse scrum-half unlocked his score with the Blues during the 31-15 win over Australia in the Vancouver Sevens.

The meter is open. Rugby Union star Antoine Dupont scored his first try in Rugby Sevens this Saturday. France beat Australia (31-5) in their third group match of the Vancouver Sevens in Canada on Saturday.

After the scrum introduction, the Blues’ new number 25 won the ball back, accelerated, raced past his opponents before going to flatten the ball into the in-goal. Raffuts, feints, precise passes, Antoine Dupont had his legs on fire after being substituted during the first two matches. On Friday, the French team got off to a good start to its tournament by defeating Samoa (40-7) followed by the United States (24-12).

The Blues, who have qualified for the quarter-finals, will face South Africa on Saturday to Sunday night.